The Missouri Southern women's basketball team jumped out to a 12-point lead at the half and extended its lead in the final 20 minutes to top Washburn University 71-56.
The Lions are now 23-6 and improved to 15-6 in conference play. They led 41-29 at halftime.
Mia Topping was a perfect 10 of 10 at the free throw line and led MSSU with 23 points in just 22 minutes of action. Topping's 23 points were a career high. The team shot 16 of 18 on charities.
Lacy and Madi Stokes joined topping in double-digit scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Madi also blocked her 63rd shot of the season during this game which gave her a single season record previously held by Zoe Campbell in the 2019-20 season.
Layne Skiles scored just 3 points but that was enough to put her past 1,000 for her career. Skiles is the 16th player in program history to eclipse that mark and the fourth on this active roster.
The Ichabods (11-16, 7-14 MIAA) were led by Gabi Artis with 14 points and Aubree Dewey with 10.
Southern is back in action on Saturday at Northwest Missouri with tipoff slated for 1:30 p.m. The Bearcats fell to the Lions by 15 back on Dec. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.