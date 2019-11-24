FAYETTE, Iowa — Missouri Southern’s offense got untracked in a big way as the Lions decked Upper Iowa 98-73 Saturday afternoon at Dorman Gymnasium in men’s college basketball action.
Center Cam Martin’s double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds led the Lions (4-1), and guards Elyjah Clark and Reggie Tharp popped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The Lions had not scored more than 74 points in four games against NCAA Division II schools. They also set season highs against D-2 schools for points in a half (53), field-goal shooting (52 percent on 33-of-64 accuracy), 3-point goals (13) and 3-point accuracy (52 percent on 13-of-25).
Martin tallied 20 first-half points as the Lions built a 53-36 advantage, and he grabbed seven rebounds in the second half. He finished 8-of-17 from the floor, 3-of-7 from the 3-point arc and 11-of-14 at the foul line.
Clark had his best shooting game — 5-of-8 from the field, 4-of-5 from distance — and also had five steals and six rebounds. Likewise, Tharp made 6-of-9 fielders and handed out a team-high three assists.
The Lions trailed 13-12 after six minutes, but a 3-pointer and dunk by Martin ignited a 14-2 burst over the next 5 1/2 minutes to give the Lions a 26-15 advantage.
Kinzer Lambert followed with a trey, Ted Brown scored on a jumper in the lane and a dunk and Braelon Walker sank two free throws to complete the spree.
The Lions pushed the lead to 19 before leading by 17 at the break. Walker’s 3-pointer capped a 10-0 spurt that gave the Lions a 67-42 cushion with 15:37 remaining. A Clark trey began the run, followed by layups by Martin and Tharp.
The Lions’ biggest lead was 26 points, 70-44 on Winston Dessesow’s 3-pointer with 14:15 left.
Walker and Lambert also finished with four and three steals, respectively, as the Lions totaled 14 steals and scored 22 points off 19 Peacock turnovers.
Jake Hilmer scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures for Upper Iowa (3-3).
The Lions have a home game at 7 p.m. Friday against Culver-Stockton.
