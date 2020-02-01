In its best shooting performance of the season, Missouri Southern started fast and broke away in the third quarter en route to a 92-64 victory over Rogers State in MIAA women’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
The Lions (7-12, 4-7 MIAA) hit 55 percent from the floor (37-of-67 and 44 percent from the 3-point arc (8-of-18) while posting a rare lopsided conference victory. It was the Lions’ most points since a 94-90 victory over Lincoln on Dec. 7, 2017, and it was their largest victory margin in a league game since a 78-38 decision over Lincoln on Jan. 21, 2016.
“We knew coming in this was a game we had to win and we were definitely capable of winning,” guard Amber Buch said. “To get this win under our belt going into next week is huge for us.”
“I thought we prepared well in practice,” guard Kai Jones said. “Our goal today was to get more assists (19), and I feel like we shared the ball well today.”
The Lions again displayed balanced scoring with three players in double figures and five with 7-9 points as all 11 players figured in the scoring.
Buch led the way with a career-high 15 points on 7-of-9 accuracy from the floor.
“I’ve kind of been struggling,” Buch said. “I’m not one to step up and make shots; I’m usually looking for passes. I know down the road, they are going to need this from me and Kai both. Coaches had talked to me about looking for my shot more. My teammates were setting me up great today. It happened to be a lot of open shots, and that helped my confidence as well.”
“She was a little more aggressive and had some open looks,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We’ve been doing a lot of shooting. Our kids have been coming in on their own and getting some shots up. The way you’re going to get confidence is to get some shots up, and it’s starting to pay off a little bit.”
Layne Skiles, who went 3-of-4 from the 3-point arc, and Chasidee Owens each scored 12 points, and Owens snagged 10 rebounds. Jones and Destiny Cozart both had nine points, Brooke Stauffer and Madi Stokes each had eight and Zoe Campbell added seven.
The Lions hit their first five shots while building a 15-6 lead in the first four minutes. Skiles provided the early spark with 3-pointers from the top of the circle and left wing sandwiched around a free throw and a short bank shot after Campbell rebounded Skiles’ missed free throw.
“Creds to Layne and Destiny hitting a 3, that really got us going,” Buch said. “We need that from Layne. She’s one of the best shooters on the team, and for her to come out and knock those down right away got the whole team fired up.”
“In practice we’ve been working on our motion offense,” Jones said. “We executed it really well today.”
“I thought it was huge for us,” Ressel said. “We have come out for the most part all year long and be down 6-0 or 8-2 or something along those lines. It was great to see us make shots.”
The Lions, who moved up into 10th place in the standings, led 26-19 after one quarter and 42-30 after scoring the final eight points of the first half half – four by Owens and two each by Stauffer and Stokes.
Rogers State (3-19, 1-2) made the first two baskets of the second half, but then the Lions took off. Skiles and Jones nailed 3s about two minutes apart as the lead grew to 52-39, and the Lions went on a 15-5 burst in the last five minutes of the quarter to lead 67-44. Owens, Cozart, Stauffer, Buch, Jordan Schoenberger and Emily Kuntze all scored during that span.
“We executed offensively and made some shots,” Ressel said. “It’s amazing what happens when you make shots. I think our defense for the most part was pretty solid. There were a few times I thought we gave up the lane drive too much, but when we started getting back to where we needed to be defensively, we did a much better job of keeping them out of the paint.”
Julie Luna came off the bench to lead the Hillcats with 13 points, and Darian jackson and Alyche Brown had 11 and 10, respectively.
