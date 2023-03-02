KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It appeared Missouri Southern had Central Oklahoma in a favorable spot at halftime of the second-round matchup in the MIAA tournament inside historic Municipal Auditorium.
“I thought we were locked in defensively,” MSSU head coach Sam McMahon said. “I thought our ball-screen defense was solid. They (UCO) adjusted like good teams do. … It was our turnovers and their second-chance points that killed us.
“They were just better than us — especially in the second half. They showed why they’re one of the best teams in the country.”
It was just 7:30 into the second half and the Bronchos (25-4) had turned a 33-30 advantage into a 52-42 difference. UCO didn’t look back as it went on to win 76-60.
“You have to block them out,” Central Oklahoma head coach Bob Hoffman said of MSSU. “Because they have dudes that can get to the rim and rebound. (Christian) Bundy is one of the best rebounders in the country. … Coach (Sam McMahon) has done a great job with his guys in his first year and you could see how they continued to fight. But, I thought our guys, collectively, stepped into the moment and understood that it was going to take what we gave today if we were going to win the game.”
Southern was looking at a 13-point deficit midway through the first half at 25-12. But there was a turnaround in store. MSSU outscored its counterpart 18-8 in the final 9 minutes of the period.
The Lions took an early 34-33 lead in the second half after Avery Taggart and Vinson Sigmon Jr. connected on back-to-back floaters in the lane. Preston Aymond responded with his first 3-pointer of the game to put the Bronchos back up, 36-34.
On the next possession, Sam Thompson converted a basket in the paint for the game’s first tie. UCO regained its lead at 38-36 when Jaden Wells hit a mid-range jumper and the Lions trailed the remainder of the game.
Then Cam Givens took over for UCO to help extend the lead. Ahead 52-42, Givens scored his first two points of the half to get going. Missouri Southern — thanks to 7 straight Taggart points — got back within 5 and then Givens made good on an old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 57-49.
The 6-foot-6 senior then tallied 6 of the team’s 10 points on a 10-0 run to go up 67-51 for its largest lead of the game with less than seven minutes remaining. UCO would eventually go up by 18.
“My teammates were just getting me involved,” Givens said. “They (MSSU) were playing a 2-3 and the middle was wide open. My teammates were just getting me the ball. Coach said we had to put pressure on them when we got it in the middle because it was basically a wide-open shot once we got it.”
Another boost for the Bronchos in the second half was when they turned some of MSSU’s soft passes into steals and fastbreak points. They tallied 19 transition points and 16 off of turnovers. Danquez Dawwsey led the team with five steals and Wells stole three of his own.
“Some people don’t think I can play defensive-wise,” Wells said. “Coach tells us every day, ‘Defense wins championships.’ As a team, on defense, I’m really proud of how we did. We were active in the gaps, we closed out on shooters, we boxed out well, we got rebounds.”
Wells showed he can contribute on both sides of the ball as he finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds. Givens led the Bronchos with 21 points and nine rebounds. Luke Haasl chipped in 13 more.
The Lions were led by an eye-catching performance from Taggart with a game-high 26. Bundy added 10. He shot 10 for 16 overall and 2 for 4 from outside. He began the game with a 3-pointer and then started the second half with a floater in the lane. Eventually, that rhythm faded for the redshirt-sophomore as a lot of his shots started hitting the front of the iron in the second half.
“Central Oklahoma kind of picked their pressure up, they were turning us over and with us having to work from behind was kind of wearing us down,” Taggart said.
The Lions end their season at 17-13 and had two statement wins over UCO in the regular season but couldn’t make it a trifecta in the postseason. MSSU will lose Bundy and Ndongo Ndaw to graduation this year.
Coach McMahon and Taggart both noted that there has been a foundation laid by the two seniors. McMahon added that he is satisfied with a 17-win season but knows that this is only a start to what this program hopes to become with him at the helm.
