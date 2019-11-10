TOPEKA, Kan. — Ahead of Saturday’s match at Washburn, the Missouri Southern volleyball team learned it had officially secured a spot for the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.
The top eight teams in the conference standings advance to the postseason tourney, and the Lions have secured no worse than the No. 8 seed.
As far as Saturday’s action, third-ranked Washburn defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-19) at Lee Arena.
With a ninth straight win, the Ichabods improved to 24-2 overall and 16-2 in the MIAA. After suffering a third straight setback, Southern fell to 13-15 on the season and 6-12 in the MIAA.
Junior outside hitter Morgan Nash and sophomore middle blocker CC Pollard recorded eight kills apiece for the Lions, while senior middle blocker Alicia Pickett and junior outside hitter Janelle Brehm added four kills apiece.
Southern senior setter Kylee Kaaihue handed out 25 assists, while Brehm had a team-high 12 digs.
Washburn’s Genna Berg recorded 12 kills, while Allison Maxwell added 11 kills. Also for the Ichabods, Allison Sadler handed out 36 assists and Faith Rottinghaus had 14 digs.
The Ichabods took control of the first set from the start, taking an 11-2 lead.
The Lions hung tough throughout the second set, as the score was tied at 15 before the Ichabods closed out the set on a 10-3 burst.
The third set was similar to the second, and the score was tied at 17.
The Ichabods pulled ahead, but after a kill from Pollard and an attack error on the hosts, Southern pulled within one at 20-19. Washburn finished the set by rattling off five straight points.
The Lions have two regular-season contests remaining, at Nebraska-Kearney next Friday and at Fort Hays State next Saturday.
The MIAA Tournament runs Nov. 21-23 at the recently renovated Hy-Vee Arena, formerly Kemper Arena.
Nebraska-Kearney, Washburn, Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri, Missouri Western, Central Oklahoma, Pittsburg State and Southern have secured the eight postseason berths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.