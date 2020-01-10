These are frustrating times for Missouri Southern's women's basketball team.
Thursday night's 66-51 home loss to Central Oklahoma was the Lions' third straight loss and and sixth in the last seven games. And like several earlier losses, the Lions (3-10, 0-5 MIAA) had chances to win but couldn't play consistently for 40 minutes.
The Lions trailed UCO 44-42 after ending the third quarter on a 7-0 spurt, but they got outscored 22-9 in the last 10 minutes.
"It's frustrating, so very, very frustrating," said senior guard Destiny Cozart, who scored a game-high 17 points. "We get close, closer and closer every game. We have to learn to pull them out and do whatever it takes. We're giving effort. Practices are hard, and games we're giving effort. We're just waiting to pull one out. One's going to come. It's going to come."
Cozart's advice to her teammates: "Just keep going. It's tough. We have a lot of season left, and that's the good part. Keep pushing and don't let a bad run get even longer. It can get turned around real fast. We're looking forward to doing that."
"It is frustrating," echoed Lions coach Ronnie Ressel. "Our kids are frustrated, but we have to find a way to stay together and try to find a way to get over the hump in our next game. I'm proud of the kids for their effort. I can't ask for any more effort, and they want to win and do well. And for three quarters (against UCO) we did well."
The next game comes this afternoon at home against MIAA newcomer Newman (7-8, 2-4).
The Jets lost Thursday night at Pittsburg State 81-69, and they lost 62-59 on Monday night to Central Oklahoma.
"They play a lot of zone," Ressel said. "They get it up and down the floor. They are active. They will be very similar to us ... will play 10 or 11 kids like we do. But they play probably 95 percent zone. It's a little bit more of a matchup than a traditional 2-3 (zone), we we have to work on some things to make sure we can execute against it.
"We'll have to do a good job attacking the zone, and we have to be able to knock down some shots as well. We had some good looks at the basket (against UCO) that we didn't knock down, and we have to be able to make free throws as well. A lot of that is a mental aspect ... gets in your head."
Missouri Southern made 17-of-48 shots (35 percent) against the Bronchos, 7-of-24 from the arc (29 percent) and 10-of-19 from the foul line (53 percent).
The Lions started fast with two 3s by Cozart and one by Layne Skiles for a 9-2 lead after 3 1/2 minutes. They hit 58 percent (7-of-12) in the first quarter but dropped to 17 percent (2-of-12) in the second stanza.
"That's the first good start we've had in I don't know how many games," Ressel said. "We came out and made a couple jump shots, and I thought our defense the first four or five minutes was really good. ... We're right there (after three quarters). We just have to find a way to get us a little confidence to get over the hump."
For the season the Lions average 68.8 points and allow 69.9. Newman is scoring 63.7 points and giving up 57.8 and shooting 40 percent from the floor, 35 percent from distance and 71 percent at the foul line.
The Lions' shooting percentages: 41 percent on field goals, 31 percent on 3s and 64 percent at the line.
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (3-10, 0-5 MIAA)
F Chasidee Owens, 5-10 sr. 14.8
C Zoe Campbell, 6-3 jr. 11.5
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 15.5
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 6.7
G Amber Buch, 5-7 so. 6.3
Newman (7-8, 2-4 MIAA)
F Bailey Hawkins, 6-0 jr. 6.7
F Haley Albers, 6-1 jr. 6.6
G Amoni White, 5-8 fr. 5.3
G Michaela Mack, 5-5 sr. 3.3
G Braxtyn Stewart, 5-9 jr. 5.1
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Last game: Central Oklahoma 66, MSSU 51; Pittsburg State 81, Newman 69
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (40-60). Darin Spence, 8th year at Newman (113-97).
Series: MSSU leads 5-1 and won the most recent game, 72-58 on Nov. 15, 2012. All of the games have been played in Joplin.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
