The Missouri Southern football team’s longest road trip of the season has arrived.
The Lions (1-2) make the 370-mile trek to Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas, this weekend to take on Fort Hays State (1-2) tonight at 7.
Missouri Southern is seeking its first win over the Tigers since 2010 when it claimed a 41-31 triumph in Hays.
“It’s a long trip but it’s something (I’m) used to, having coached at Garden City and lived in western Kansas,” first-year Southern coach Jeff Sims said. “Fort Hays is a program I respect greatly. I think Coach (Chris) Brown has done a tremendous job out there, and it’s a good example of the type of program that we’d like to build. … It’s a great challenge and we’re excited about going out there and competing.”
Fort Hays leads the all-time series 16-13-1 and has won its last six meetings with Southern. The Lions are 7-8-1 at Lewis Field.
MSSU is coming off a 66-34 home loss to No. 7 Northwest Missouri — a game that saw Southern trim a 24-point deficit to 11 by the 9-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Lions quarterback Jacob Parker set program records in passing attempts (66) and passing yards (442) in the setback.
“I consider it progress,” Sims said. “I think it’s a reflection that we’re doing something right, but we’re not where we need to be yet. The goal is to win those games. But I think we’re showing that there’s some athleticism on the team.
The 34 points Southern scored were its highest single-game total against the Bearcats in over a decade.
“The takeaways aren’t that much different last week from the week before,” Sims said. “We’re in progress and working toward where we want to go. What’s hard as the head coach sometimes is I know where we want to go and I see it. But not everybody has seen it before and not everybody has been a part of it. Players, it’s hard for them to see it sometimes. For young coaches, it’s hard for them to see. But there’s a process and a progress that we need to make each week.”
And one of the priorities the Southern coaching staff has outlined this week is getting off to a better start. In its two losses this season, Southern trailed Nebraska-Kearney 33-6 by halftime and trailed the Bearcats 31-7 by the middle stages of the second quarter.
“We need to start faster,” Southern offensive coordinator Mart Higgins said. “We can’t go out and three-and-stall and then all of a sudden try to explode. We need to start faster, score early and be more consistent.”
Despite slow starts in two of the first three weeks of the season, the Southern offense ranks seventh in Division II in passing yards, 19th in pass yards per completion, 24th in first downs and 40th in scoring.
Defensively the Lions are allowing 39.7 points per game, ranking 146th nationally.
“I think we’re in the right place (defensively) because I have a lot of faith in (defensive coordinator) Josh Hager,” Sims said. “I know that what he’s doing is correct. Again, it comes down to buy-in. We just have too many players that we’re leaving wide open in games. … They don’t just purposefully blow coverage. What they do is they’re worried about something else rather than worrying about the task at hand.”
Fort Hays State, picked top-2 in preseason media and coaches polls, picked up its first win of the season last week in a 41-38 overtime triumph at Washburn.
Chance Fuller headlines the Tigers’ passing attack with 937 yards on 73-of-122 passing. He’s passed for eight touchdowns and one interception.
Harley Hazlett has 20 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown, while Layne Bieberle has 203 yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions. Te’Correy Tutson leads the team’s rushing attack and has carried the ball 22 times for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Fort Hays averages 437 yards of total offense with 333 coming through the air.
“The biggest difference between us and a team like Hays is that all of those guys are bought in,” Sims said. “They all know why they’re doing what they’re doing, where we’re still learning. … Where we’re at with our program right now, we really can’t worry about our opponents as much as we have to worry about ourselves continuing to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.