Missouri Southern's men's basketball team is off to a 5-0 start in conference play for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
In the 43 previous seasons of conference competition, only two MSSU teams won their first six league games — the 1977-78 and 1980-81 teams that both began 11-0 and won Central States Intercollegiate Conference crowns.
Today the 12th-ranked Lions look to join that elite club when they entertain Newman at 3:30 on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (12-2) are riding a five-game winning streak after Thursday night's 95-59 decision over Central Oklahoma. All five victories have been by at least 12 points.
"Since the Upper Iowa game (98-73 win on Nov. 23), that's probably the best 40 minutes of basketball we've played," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Just putting it all together and being up 22 points at halftime and coming out in the second half and duplicating that was big for us. The fact we got some guys who don't get to play as much in at the 7-minute mark, they played well, too."
While the Lion bench widened the lead by five points in the last seven minutes, the starters were on the bench chanting "defense."
"They are a close team, close-knit guys," Boschee said. "I think every team, a little bit of selfishness will seep in every once in a while, but for the most part we have a pretty selfless team that wants to see everybody do well."
"We got a group of hard-working guys," senior guard Elyjah Clark said. "We all get in the gym and work hard for this. We just want to keep it going. ... I think it's really the defense. We take pride in that because as long as we get stops, that will take care of everything else because we have a lot of great shooters. As long as we get stops, we're going to get out in transition and make 3s."
Clark drilled 8-of-13 shots from 3-point range against UCO. He missed his only 2-point shot, a layup set up by his steal and a long pass from Reggie Tharp that was caught in stride, but Kinzer Lambert was in position for the putback in the first half.
"Honestly I wanted to dunk it, but my steps were messed up," he said. "I'm still waiting on that home dunk this year. It's going to come soon though."
Newman (7-8, 1-5 MIAA) lost 65-62 Thursday night at Pittsburg State. It was the Jets' third loss in the last four games, and the first two losses were by two points to Central Oklahoma and Lincoln.
"They are coming off a tough loss to Pitt," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "They've been in some heartbreakers. They've lost a lot of close games. Probably a pretty hungry team that is ready for a win. Like I told our guys, we can't look at their record and think we're going to walk through them."
Marshawn Blackman, 6-foot-5 senior forward, averages 17.5 points and 9.8 rebounds to lead the Jets.
"Marshawn Blackman obviously stands out," Boschee said. "He's explosive as far as scoring and rebounding, almost averaging a double-double. He's probably the best 4-man we've seen so far. We have to make sure we contain him on the boards, and they run a lot of (isolation) stuff for him. (Juwan) Davenport, a Division I transfer from Coppin State, can shoot the ball and really score at all three levels. (David) Javorsky, their 6-7 3-man, is shooting 54 percent from the 3-point line. As a team they are good shooting the ball from the outside, 41 percent. We'll have to do a good job of containing the dribble and getting broken down where they can kick out for 3s."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (12-2, 5-0 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 21.5
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 9.3
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 9.3
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 12.6
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.5
Newman (7-8, 1-5 MIAA)
F Marshawn Blackmon, 6-5 sr. 17.5
F David Javorsky, 6-7 so. 8.9
F Jacob Birnbaum, 6-7 jr. 3.4
G Juwan Davenport, 6-3 sr. 12.3
G Tyjil Hereford, 5-6 jr. 4.7
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Last game: MSSU 95, Central Oklahoma 59; Pittsburg State 65, Newman 62
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (113-55); R.J. Allen, 3rd year at Newman (41-31).
Series: Tied 1-1 after each team won nonconference games at home in 2007 and 2008.
Familiar face: Jamahl DePriest, an assistant at Newman the last three years and the associate head coach this year, was an assistant under Boschee at MSSU from 2015-17.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.