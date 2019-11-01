It’s been five years since the Missouri Southern football team claimed wins in back-to-back weeks, but the Lions hope to end that dry spell today as they take on MIAA foe Central Oklahoma at 1 in Edmond.
Southern (2-6) is coming off an 86-7 win over Northeastern State in a game that saw the Lions set single-game program records in points, margin of victory, total offense and first downs.
MSSU quarterback Jacob Park accounted for a program-best eight touchdowns, throwing for five and rushing for three. He finished 27-of-39 passing for 408 yards and completed passes to 11 different players.
“We were fortunate to go down to Tahlequah and play a team that we’ve kind of gone back and forth with the last couple of years,” first-year MSSU coach Jeff Sims said. “It was fun to have the guys have some success and see some progress through a win. I believe that we’ve made a lot of progress this year in a lot of different ways, but to have the progress through a win is a lot more rewarding. I think it gives us an opportunity to go into next week with maybe a little more bounce in our step.”
UCO (3-5) is coming off a narrow victory at Washburn last weekend. The Bronchos kicked a field goal in the final seconds to snap a four-game losing streak.
Central also has wins over Nebraska-Kearney and Lincoln this season, as well as losses to Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri, Fort Hays State, Central Missouri and Missouri Western. In the MIAA preseason polls, UCO was picked to finish fourth and fifth in the league by the league’s coaches and media, respectively.
“Don’t be fooled by their record, because this is still a good team,” Sims said of UCO. “You watch them on film and I think you can see that this is a team that is coached well and is really talented, and it’s only a matter of time before everything starts to come together for them.”
Central Oklahoma is scoring nearly 30 points per game while amassing 387.6 yards of total offense. The Bronchos have had three quarterbacks split time in Will Collins, Keats Calhoon and Chandler Garrett. Garrett, listed as the team’s third-string signal caller, leads the team in touchdown passes with eight, and Collins and Calhoon have both completed more than 50 percent of their passes for 575-plus yards apiece.
“(Preparing for three different quarterbacks) makes it challenging because we have to spend time on each one,” Sims said. “It’s hard because there are so many hours in a day and our guys haven’t seen certain things. … It gives us different looks. And sometimes when (an offense) gives you too much, you throw it all out and just go by your base rules. You say, ‘These are your rules. No matter what they do, follow these rules and it will put you in a position to be successful.’ ”
MSSU ranks ninth in the MIAA in total offense allowed at 455.8 yards per game. However, in the Lions’ most recent outing, they limited NSU to 258 yards and no offensive scores while generating one takeaway and five turnovers on downs.
The Southern offense — leading Division II in passing offense, first downs, and ranking ninth in total offense — will be matched up against a UCO defense that ranks ninth in the MIAA in scoring defense (33.5 points allowed per game) and eighth in total defense (436.5 yards). The Bronchos are led defensively by free safety O’Shay Harris, who has 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery on the season.
A win over Central would mark Southern’s first of the last six meetings between the two teams. The Lions are 2-5 against the Bronchos since the series began in 2012.
MSSU at Central Oklahoma
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Site: Wantland Stadium, Edmond, Okla.
Records: MSSU 2-6; UCO 3-5
Last week: MSSU 86, Northeastern State 7; UCO 22, Washburn 20
Coaches: Jeff Sims, 1st year at MSSU (2-6). Nick Bobeck, 8th year at UCO (41-46).
Series: UCO leads 5-2 after last year's 31-0 victory in Joplin. The Lions are 1-2 on the road against the Bronchos.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 12:30 p.m.
