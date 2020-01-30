It's a history-making game today when Missouri Southern plays Northwestern Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. in the Edmond First Pitch Classic, hosted by Central Oklahoma.
It's the first time the Lions have played a baseball game in January.
Before today, the Lions' earliest baseball season opener came twice on Feb. 2 — against Southwestern Oklahoma State last year in Edmond and at Oklahoma State in 1997.
"We played on this weekend last year, but it was February," Lions coach Bryce Darnell said. "It depends on when the calendar falls when Division II starts."
Expectations run high for the Lions as they return nine position players and seven pitchers from last year's team that finished 35-21 overall and 23-10 in the MIAA, one game behind league champion Central Missouri. The Lions made it to the final day of the postseason tournament but lost 5-4 to Central Missouri, and they lost to the Mules and St. Cloud State in the regional tournament at Warrensburg.
"We have high hopes," Darnell said. "We have some guys back who had big years for us, but it's always hard to duplicate those years. We have to rise to the challenge. We're not going to surprise anybody with guys like Dexter Swims or Matt Miller or some of our starting pitchers. We remind those guys all the time that last year is gone and this year is a new challenge. We have to make adjustments because they are going to make adjustments to try to handle us."
For starters, the Lions return last year's conference pitcher of the year in Zach Parish and freshman of the year in Swims.
Parish, a left-hander, also was the region pitcher of the year and an All-American after posting a 9-2 record with a school-record 136 strikeouts in 101 innings. He allowed 72 hits and had a 2.85 earned run average.
Also back are the other two weekend starters for league games. Zac Showmaker was 8-2 with 82 strikeouts, 98 hits allowed and a 3.43 ERA in 94 1/3 innings, and Bausinger went 5-5 with 106 strikeouts, 75 hits allowed and a 3.70 ERA in 87 2/3 innings. Bausinger also pitched a perfect game against Washburn, the first in school history and MIAA history.
While the starting rotation is set, that's not the case in the bullpen.
"We have some questions in our bullpen, and hopefully we will figure those out before we start conference play," said Darnell, who was MIAA coach of the year. "Cole Woods, Logan VanWey and River Wright are returning, and Corey Cowan, who redshirted last year, is back and made some midweek starts in 2018. We have some new guys with Jeremiah Kennedy, Scott Duensing, a left-hander, Zach Zeller, a transfer from Texas-San Antonio, and Ethan Paske from Springfield."
In a change from previous MSSU teams, true freshman Tommy Stevenson will start at catcher.
"He's from Kirkwood (High School) and had a good fall," Darnell said. "He'll be thrown in the fire right away. I'm sure there will be a learning curve for him, but we have high expectations for him. He's 6-foot-3 (192 pounds) and will hit in the middle of the order.
"Caleb Baker, a kid from Aurora, is a really good catch and throw catcher. Brad Willis from Jefferson College will do some DH as well as catching. We're happy with our catching situation."
First baseman Matt Miller and second baseman Swims return on the right side of the infield. Swims was second on the team with his .325 average, led the team with 75 hits and was third with 36 runs batted in. He hit five home runs. Miller led the team with 12 homers and drove in 38 runs.
The left side of the infield has new faces with Joe Kinder, who has had spot starts at third base and shortstop the previous three years, or Lee Musgraves from Chicago at shortstop and Calem Nutting or Henry Kusiak at third base.
Outfield is the biggest question mark entering the season.
"We have a conglomerate of guys who will fight it out in the outfield, probably anchored by Jordan Fitzpatrick," Darnell said. "He came from Missouri State and Rogersville, a junior left-handed hittter. Troy Gagan played outfield and DH for us last year (.282 average, six homers, 39 RBI), and we have Clay Milas, Davin Gummere, Will Larson, Cole McBride and Marco Navarro, a transfer from Central Arkansas. Ryan Hunter (.270, 9 homers, 34 RBI) is out with a shoulder injury and will redshirt this year.
"We like our outfield depth, and certain guys have performed well in spots in our intrasquads. We'll have to see who's playing the best at the time."
Darnell is starting his 13th year as the Lions' coach, and assistant Nick Tuck has been with him for 12 years. Quentin McGrath returns as pitching coach, and Dan Lenz, the starting catcher the last two years, is the fourth coach.
