Watch parties were aplenty late Sunday night as the NCAA Division II announced its field of 64 for the national tournament.
Chief among those teams was the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team.
Shortly after Fort Hays State was announced as the top seed and Minnesota State-Mankato as the eighth, the Lions were just underneath on the bracket in the Central Region.
“Missouri Southern State is your four seed,” NCAA’s Will Haskett announced on the show. “The scouting report is full with the last name of Stokes (Lacy and Madi).”
And MSSU is going dancing for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign.
“It was really exciting to see our name on the line there, playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time in quite a few years,” Lions head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “The kids were extremely excited about the opportunity. It was fun to see and fun to be a part of.”
The Lions (24-6) will face fifth-seeded and No. 16-ranked St. Cloud State in the quarterfinals on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the FHSU Athletic Office (Cunningham Hall 138), via phone at (785) 628-4050, or online at TicketReturn.com.
In total, the MIAA will have four teams playing in the regional tournament — no rematch of conference foes — with No. 7 Missouri Western taking on No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma and No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney meeting No. 3 Minnesota Duluth.
FHSU and Minnesota State also clash in the other quarterfinal contest.
“It was nice to see the committee did that,” Ressel said. “It’s always frustrating when you have to play a conference team for the fourth time in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It was nice that they were able to mix that up. I wasn’t on the committee to make that decision, but it was good to see we get to play somebody different who we’ve battled against all year.”
SCOUTING THE HUSKIES
St. Cloud State, based in Minnesota, won the first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular season title since 1983-84. The Huskies finished as the runner-up in the NSIC tournament, falling to No. 12 Minnesota Duluth 62-39 on March 1.
It marks the third straight trip to the NCAA tournament for St. Cloud State. The Huskies enter the big dance with a 23-4 overall record.
St. Cloud State features three players in double figure scoring, led by 5-foot-8 guard Tori Wortz averaging 14.6 points per contest. Forward Nikki Kilboten (6-foot-2) and guard Brehna Evans (5-8) score 12 points apiece.
Guard Erin Navratil (6-0) and forward Katrina Theis (5-11) chip in six points apiece. Kilboten paces the team in rebounding with seven, while Evans averages nearly four assists per game.
“They are extremely good,” Ressel said. “They have two guards (Wortz and Evans) who are really good and shoot the ball well from 3. They can attack and get to the basket. They have a big kid in the post who is 6-2 (Kilboten) and does a lot of positive things.”
The Huskies average 65 points per game while allowing 55.
“A lot of movement. A lot of motion. A lot of reer-screen action in their offense, looking to push the ball in transition,” Ressel said. “Defensively, everything I’ve seen is man-to-man. They really get out and pressure. They do pick up full court. They don’t really trap, but they do pressure and pick up the basketball. They are a good team. They have a great record and play well together. It will be a big battle.”
MSSU comes into this matchup scoring at a 70-point clip a night. The Lions are allowing opponents to put up just 59.
Ressel said the biggest key is taking care of the basketball and executing the offense to generate quality shots. Rebounding the basketball is also another big key for MSSU looking ahead to Friday.
“We have to do a great job on the defensive end taking them out of their offense,” the sixth-year coach said. “We have to force them to one shot and really rebound the ball because they are a really good rebounding team.”
LACY STOKES HONORED
The Division II Conference Commissioners Association released its all-region performers for the Central Region on Thursday, and Lacy Stokes was named as a first-team honoree.
The all-region performers were voted on by the region's sports information directors. The Central Region is comprised of programs from the MIAA, Great American Conference and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
All first-team all-region honorees advance to the D2CCA All-American ballot.
Stokes is the first MSSU women's player to receive all-region honors from any organization since Aubrie Hallman accomplished the feat in the 2003-04 season. She is also the first freshman to receive the honor in program history.
Stokes is averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game this season.
LOCAL LIONS
MSSU’s first NCAA tournament team in 26 years features a starting lineup dominated by local products.
True freshman point guard Lacy Stokes hails from Mount Vernon, while graduate student guard Brooke Stauffer prepped at Neosho. Junior wing Layne Skiles came from Purdy and sophomore center Madi Stokes is a Cassville product.
And it doesn’t end there.
Sophomore guard Cameron Call, who transferred from Division I Illinois State and comes off the bench, is also from Mount Vernon.
The southwest Missouri pipeline runs deep at MSSU.
“It is neat,” Ressel said. “We got a lot of community support with those kids. It’s nice to have that local flavor and to see them have a lot of success.”
Those local faces look to help the Lions make more history in Hays this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.