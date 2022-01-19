It’s that time of the year.
The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team hits the road for its longest road trip of the season as the Lions (8-6, 5-3 MIAA) travel to play Fort Hays State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. MSSU closes out the road trip at Nebraska Kearney at 4 on Saturday.
Despite suffering two tough setbacks last week, Lions’ head coach Jeff Boschee took some positives away from the recent homestand.
“I thought I saw a little bit of growth from some of our guys,” Boschee said. “We just have to be smarter and take care of the basketball more. We are going to keep on fighting. We ain’t going to quit. We are going to come back ready to work.”
FHSU enters this week’s action 11-3 with a 6-3 conference mark. The Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the MIAA preseason polls.
They feature well-balanced scoring with three individuals averaging double-digit scoring. Six-foot-eight forward Jared Vitztum is averaging a double-double with 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season.
Redshirt freshman guard Kaleb Hammeke is close behind averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 3.2 assists per game. Nyjee Wright chips in 11.4 points per game for FHSU.
UNK is just 6-10 overall on the season and 2-8 in MIAA play. The Lopers’ are paced by guard David Simental, who leads the team with 15.4 points per game.
Six-foot-six forward Darrian Nebeker is another potent offensive weapon for UNK. He averages 14.1 points while pulling down a team-best 6.2 rebounds a game.
Austin Luger and Sean Evans round out the Lopers’ averaging 10 or more points per game.
MSSU has dropped two straight since pulling out a 72-71 road-victory against Northeastern State last Tuesday. Against Emporia State, a few bright spots Boschee liked were from 6-9 forward Ndongo Ndaw, 6-5 guard Avery Taggart and 6-7 forward Lawson Jenkins.
Taggart contributed 11 points, while Jenkins added 10. Ndaw pulled down a team-high nine boards to go with eight points.
“I think Ndongo came in and was really good with Christian (Bundy) being in foul trouble (against Emporia State),” Boschee said. “I thought Avery was really aggressive. We need that more from him. We need Lawson to make shots. Playing him at the four, we need more consistency out of him from the 3-point line. He has done a better job of guarding and getting to the paint, but we just need him to stretch the floor and make it easier for guys to get in the paint.”
