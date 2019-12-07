What turned out to be a record-setting day at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center didn't get off to the best of starts.
After falling behind by 10 points in the first 12 1/2 minutes, No. 15-ranked Missouri Southern went on an 18-1 blitz during a three-minute stretch late in the first half and upended Washburn 90-83 Saturday afternoon on Robert Corn Court.
The Lions (7-1, 2-0 MIAA) broke the school record with their 21st consecutive home victory — the final four games in 2018, all 13 games last season and the first four games this season. The former mark of 20 games stretched from February 1999 through November 2000 — the last game at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium and the first 19 games in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Cam Martin, who erupted for 47 points and nine 3-pointers in a 101-100 victory over Washburn in the Central Regional last March, made his first 3-point attempt this game and finished with 20 points to lead four Lions in double figures. Martin was 7-of-15 from the floor, 4-of-7 from distance and 2-of-2 at the line, and he had eight rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots in 34 minutes.
"I always tell Coach (Sam) McMahon if the first one goes in, it's going to be a good day," Martin said. "It is really good seeing the first one go in."
Point guard Reggie Tharp scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half and just missed a double-double with nine assists, and Kinzer Lambert and Elyjah Clark contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively.
"Reggie didn't have a good first half as far as scoring the ball," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "I told him at halftime he was 0-for-5 but you're going to be 5-for-5 this half. He was close (4-of-4) ... 16 points, nine assists, I thought he really made our team go."
Guard Tyler Geiman netted 16 second-half points — 10 in the last eight minutes — and finished with 23 points to lead Washburn (4-4, 1-1). Jalen Lewis added 13 points, Drew Maschoff 12 and Jonny Clausing 11 plus and 12 rebounds.
Maschoff's nine points in the first 10 minutes and six from Clausing in the first four minutes sparked the Ichabods to a 29-19 lead with 7:30 left in the first half.
"The nice thing about a mature team is sometimes all you have to say is this isn't us," Boschee said. "I got on them a little bit, but they understand what they were and weren't doing. It was a matter of picking up the intensity, and I thought our bench was good to give us a little energy. Stan (Scott) was good, Parker (Jennings), and Ted (Brown) in the second half gave us a lift. They helped us get going a little bit."
"We beat them in the first round of the national tournament last year, so I knew they would come out with a chip on their shoulder, wanting to beat us," Martin said. "They came out and they played harder than us for the first 10 minutes. We're a mature basketball team, and we knew we had to pick it up. We had that timeout, and Coach Boschee motivated us a little bit — if you want to put it that way. Then we got it going."
The score didn't change for almost two minutes, but then the Lions took off with a game-changing spree that came in 3s.
Lambert converted a three-point play after making a left-handed tip from the right side as he was fouled. And on the Lions' next five trips, Martin hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key thanks to a friendly rim, Lambert connected from the top of the circle, Martin hit again from the left corner, Parker Jennings made three free throws and Lambert nailed a trey from the right corner for a 37-30 lead with 2:43 left in the half. Washburn had only nine turnovers in the game, but three of them came during this stretch.
"We picked up our intensity on defense, and we started rebounding the ball," Clark said. "Whenever we can get stops, our offense is pretty dangerous. ... We had a little lapse in the beginning, and we were able to pick it up."
The Lions led 43-39 at halftime, and they outscored Washburn 23-8 in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half for a 66-47 lead on Braelon Walker's trey from the left wing. Clark, Lambert, Martin and Walker also made 3s earlier in the run.
"I've been taking what they give me," said Clark, who was 5-of-7 inside the 3-point arc and 1-of-4 outside. "Everybody knows I can shoot, and even though I'm missing them, I'm going to keep shooting them. You all just be ready. I was attacking the basket because they were closing out on me."
The Lions shot 53 percent from the floor (30-of-57), 57 percent from long range (15-of-28) and 83 percent at the line (15-of-18). Washburn hit 50 percent from the field (35-of-70) and foul line (2-of-4). The Ichabods did not shoot a free throw in the last 21 minutes.
