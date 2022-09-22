The Missouri Southern women's soccer team is set to host a pair of MIAA games this weekend with Newman and No. 12 Central Oklahoma coming to Joplin.
Southern hosts Newman at 6 p.m. Friday before closing the weekend with UCO at 2 Sunday with both games at Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions (0-7, 0-1 MIAA) were picked to finish 10th in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll after going 3-13-2 and 2-9 in MIAA play last season.
Kylie Stonestreet is the leading goal scorer with two goals from eight shots and Ella Durocher has a goal as well. Maya Greenquist and Ashley Koepp have provided an assist this season with Koepp also firing off nine shots this year.
Newman (0-7-1, 0-1-0 MIAA) was picked to finish 11th in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll after going 1-13-2 and 1-9-1 in the MIAA last year. Leading the charge this year is Jordan Webster in goal with 66 saves. Leading the line on offense is Elle Johnson, Jayln McClean and Maria Stephens with two goals each.
UCO (6-0-2, 1-0-0 MIAA) was picked to finish third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll after making it to the NCAA Central Regional last season.
This year the team is led by Madison Linavong with a MIAA-leading and tied for the D-II lead with eight assists along with three goals. Amaya Grace leads the team with four goals scored while providing an assist.
The Lions travel to Northeastern State and Rogers State next weekend.
