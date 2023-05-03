The second-seeded Missouri Southern Lions (38-12, 25-8) will host seventh-seeded Newman (22-28, 14-19) in the first round of the MIAA tournament at 1 p.m. Friday at Warren Turner Field. The best-of-three winner will advance to the semifinal round, which will be May 11-13 at Central Missouri.
The Lions are currently ranked 16th in the nation and seventh in the Central Region.
In a mid-April three-game series at MSSU, the Lions swept the Jets 14-4, 16-12 and 17-7. Southern is 17-5 against the eight-team field in the regular season.
"All eight teams are good," Lions head coach Bryce Darnell said Tuesday. "Newman's a very offensive team, as we found out a couple of weeks ago at our place. We're going to have to pitch well and continue to play well."
Newman finished the regular season at 6-15 against this year's tournament selections.
Key wins this season for MSSU include a 3-2 win over No. 1 seed Central Missouri on April 8. The Mules are currently ranked fourth in the nation. Southern took two of three games against No. 3 seed Washburn (29-20, 21-12), prevailing 4-1 and 7-2 before dropping the series finale 10-5 on March 17-19.
The Lions are hitting .331 as a team, with 104 home runs on the season. Senior Matt Miller contributed 22 of those long balls, but there is plenty of firepower throughout the lineup. Five other Lions have reached double digits for home runs on the season, including Treghan Parker (16), Henry Kusiak (13), Nate Mieszkowski (12) and Garrett Rice and Chayton Beck with 10 each. Etahn Clark hit better than .400 in the regular season, followed by Mieszkowski (.387) and Miller (.369).
Newman has hit 68 home runs this year, led by Jenner Steele (20) and Zack Stewart (15). Steele leads the Jets with a .423 average. Jake Angelico (.349) and Jason Schneider (.339) are other key cogs in the Jets offensive attack.
The top-seeded Central Missouri Mules host No. 8 seed Rogers State (26-20, 14-19) in their first-round series, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Warrensburg. The Mules took two of three games in their last series, claiming a 17-12 win in the first game before falling 5-4 in game two. Central Missouri responded in the third game with a 9-1 win in the late March series in Claremore, Oklahoma. The Mules are 18-5 against the field.
Rogers State closed out its regular season with a 16-6 win over Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. The Hillcats are 6-15 against the field. In addition to its late March win over Central Missouri, RSU also logged a 12-6 win over third-seeded Washburn on April 23. The Hillcats finished 4 of 6 in their last 10 games.
Prescott Horn leads Rogers State, hitting .394. Other key players are A.J. Folds (.352) and Gavin Mestas (.343). The Mules are led by Jack Schark (.380), Carter Young (.372) and John Prudhom (.356). Young and Prudhom have hit 16 home runs each this season. Schark has feasted on MIAA pitching, hitting .426 in league games. UCM is hitting .321 as a team.
Third-seeded Washburn (29-10, 21-12) hosts sixth-seeded Northeastern State (22-25, 15-18) at 5 p.m. Friday in Topeka. The Ichabods are led by Ike Book (.396), Trevor McCollum (.373) and Cal Watkins (.373). They are hitting .299 as a team.
Washburn took two of three games in their regular season series against Northeastern, winning 12-9 and 12-6 while falling 4-2 in extra innings in mid-March. Notable wins for the Ichabods include a 10-5 win over MSSU on March 19 and a 12-9 win over the top-seeded Mules on April 1 in Warrensburg. WU is 11-9 against the field.
Northeastern State is led by Coby Tweeten (.367), Brayden Rodden (.360) and C.D. White (.357). Key wins for the Riverhawks include an 11-10 win over the Mules on March 5 in Tahlequah and 11-8 against Southern on April 23 at Warren Turner Field. They finished 7-14 against this year's tournament teams.
Fourth-seeded Pittsburg State (31-17, 21-12) will host fifth-seeded Central Oklahoma (31-17, 18-15) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Gene Bicknell Sports Complex in Pittsburg, Kansas. The Gorillas took two of three games in their regular season series, logging 16-12 and 9-5 wins and a 10-6 loss March 31 through April 2 at UCO. Pitt State is 15-11 at home.
PSU is led by Brannan Nixon (.396), Austin Warkins (.393) and Joe Hamilton (.352). Cade Clemmons has 17 home runs for the Gorillas, followed by Nixon with 15. They are hitting .311 as a team. Notable victories for PSU this season include a 6-5 win over UCM on April 14 and a Feb. 24 8-3 home win over MSSU. The Gorillas are 11-10 against the field.
The Bronchos are led by Jaden Parsons (.360), Wyatt Gray (.350) and Noah Olson (.345). Like the Gorillas, they are hitting .311 as a team. UCO was winless against the top two seeds in the tournament, but swept third-seeded Washburn 9-5, 8-1 and 7-3 in early April.
The four winners of each series advance to the MIAA semifinals next week in Warrensburg.
