TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — As Northeastern State fans made their way toward the exit gates at the end of the contest, Doc Wadley Stadium sounded more like the site of a wake rather than a college football game.
The silence, of course, was a sound that was rejoiced by Missouri Southern, which seemed determined throughout the MIAA clash to take five consecutive weeks of frustrations out on the RiverHawks.
A record-setting day saw the Lions pummel NSU 86-7 on Saturday afternoon as they erupted for 743 yards off offense. Southern (2-6) snapped a five-game losing streak and clinched its first two-win season since 2016, and it managed to set single-game program bests in categories such as margin of victory, scoring and total offense in the process.
“This team deserves all of the credit,” first-year MSSU head coach Jeff Sims said. “It’s been a tough year when you talk about wins and losses, but the fact of the matter is that I’ve seen (the players) taking strides and learning. … I’m just so happy for the players that they got to see some success through a victory against a team that they’ve battled with the past several years. I think we showed that we’ve made a lot of progress.”
And that progress was evident as the Lions got almost everything they wanted on both sides of the ball against an opponent that had beaten them in their two most recent meetings in Tahlequah. Southern built a 38-0 lead by halftime and held a 59-0 lead before NSU (0-8) scored midway through the third quarter on a blocked field goal return.
Not to mention, the 86 points scored by MSSU was five more than the team totaled in the entire 2018 season.
MSSU quarterback Jacob Park had a career day as he accounted for a program-record eight touchdowns — five on passes of 8, 34, 60, 18 and 43 yards and three on runs of 20, 1 and 10 yards. He finished 27-of-39 passing for 408 yards and also carried the ball six times for 46 yards. It was also Park’s first game to not throw an interception.
“It was fun — fun to get the ball into some of the younger guys’ hands and fun to throw for some touchdowns,” Park said. “It’s just a fun day for the team, knowing that all of this hard work is paying off. … The individual records will be great to look back on, but I’d give them all away if we could just win more games. Personal records only take you so far, and personally, I want what’s best for the team. That’s why today feels more fun than those games where I broke records and we lost.”
Each touchdown pass went to different players in Travier Fields-Jackson, Keandre Bledsoe, Jonathan Watts, Jaedon Stoshak and Shemar Coleman. Fields-Jackson was the team’s leading receiver with 91 yards on two catches.
“It’s Tre Fields-Jackson’s birthday today, so we were really fired up to see him score,” Sims said. “He’s a fantastic dude … and he’s an all bought-in guy and is fantastic to coach.”
The Southern offense also set an MIAA record with 42 first downs.
Charles West was the Lions' leading rusher with 136 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Coleman and Mercer logged one rushing touchdown apiece on carries of 13 and 7 yards, respectively.
Southern also scored a special-teams touchdown when Mercer returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards to balloon the Lions’ lead to 45-0.
The MSSU defense didn’t allow a score and limited NSU to 258 yards of offense while generating one takeaway and five turnovers on downs. NSU’s lone score came on a blocked field goal that saw Ashton Antwine scoop and score from 70 yards out to make it a 59-7 ballgame with 7:23 left in the third quarter.
“Our guys executed and they deserve a lot of credit,” MSSU defensive coordinator Josh Hager said. “There were errors that we made today and need to correct. Those errors didn’t turn into points because we rose up and met the challenge. But as a coach, you have to eliminate the things that would cost you games in other situations. But we’re extremely encouraged by a lot of the things we did well today.”
Fontez Davis picked off one NSU pass and led the Lions in tackles with 10. Richard Jordan Jr. registered seven tackles, while Malachi Broadnax and Colton Winder accounted for five tackles apiece.
Southern hits the road again next week to take on Central Oklahoma on Saturday in Edmond.
MSSU record book
Most Points in Game
MSSU 86, Northeastern State 7, Oct. 26, 2019
MSSU 68, Evangel 24, Sept. 18, 1982
MSSU 68, Southwest Baptist 28, Oct. 22, 2011
MSSU 63, Missouri Western 7, Nov. 7, 1970
MSSU 63, Culver-Stockton 12, Nov. 11, 1972
MSSU 63, Greenville (Ill.) 0, Sept. 27, 2002
MSSU 59, Cameron 7, Sept. 5, 1992
MSSU 59, Lincoln 10, Sept. 21, 2013
MSSU 56, Missouri-Rolla 17. Sept. 30, 1995
MSSU 56, Lincoln 14, Sept. 24, 2001
