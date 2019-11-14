Lawson Jenkins, a 6-foot-7 combo guard from Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Arkansas, signed a letter of intent to join Missouri Southern's basketball program on Wednesday.
Jenkins has averaged 24 points and seven rebounds in his first three seasons for coach Tommy Deffenbaugh. Jenkins has scored 1,743 career points heading into his senior season, and he is a three-time all-conference and two-time all-state selection.
His single-game highs are 40 points, 12 assists and 14 rebounds.
Jenkins, the son of Kimberly and Quincy Jenkins, intends to major in marketing.
"We are extremely excited about the signing of Lawson," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. "He will give us a ton of versatility on the floor. He has tremendous shooting ability from the perimeter and is able to play like a point guard at 6-7 with his ball handling and passing ability.
"He comes from a basketball family (mother played at University of Arkansas) and has a great understanding of the game. We feel very fortunate he is a Lion."
