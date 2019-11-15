What a difference a year can make.
Just ask Missouri Southern's Layne Skiles.
Skiles, 5-foot-10 guard-forward from Purdy, celebrated the first home game of her sophomore season by posting her first collegiate double-double — 12 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs — in Wednesday night's 89-56 victory over Graceland.
Skiles didn't have her best shooting night from the field — 3-of-11 overall and 2-of-7 from 3-point range — but she did contribute a jumper and 3-pointer during the decisive third-quarter pullaway, and she made all four free throws on consecutive trips late in the second quarter when the Lions built a 12-point halftime cushion.
Skiles was not as offensive-minded during her freshman season.
"I wasn't very confident in myself," she said. "I probably wouldn't have shot seven 3s. Even 11 attempts, I never would have done that. I'm getting more confidence in myself, and my teammates have told me how much they have confidence in me. So I'm starting to shoot the ball more than I used to.
"Confidence is the biggest difference. If you don't have confidence, you're going to hesitate before you shoot it. When you're shooting, you can't really think about it."
And she's stronger physically than a year ago.
"I definitely am," she said. "Coach B (Brian Burton) has us lifting heavy weight in the weight room. Shout out to him because he's really put the time into us, and we're more thankful for him than ever."
With a year under her belt, Skiles accepts a bigger role.
"I know our offenses," Skiles said. "I know my role on the team now, which is I have to step up and be more of a scorer this year. We can't have just one person scoring all the points. If we want to beat really good teams, the scoring has to be divided evenly. So my role is to look for the open shots and take what I get, and also guard."
"She's starting to get more aggressive, playing with more confidence all the time," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "All the playing time she got a year ago is going to pay off for this year and the next two years.
"She goes 2-for-7 from the 3, which by her standards and what we expect of her is not very good. Every one of them was a good shot. ... But she will get better, and she's going to make those shots, which will open up more driving lanes for her."
The Lions (1-2) head east for two games against undefeated teams in Illinois this weekend. They play Illinois-Springfield (2-0) tonight at 7:30 and McKendree (3-0) at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Lions had five players reach double figures against Graceland — Chasidee Owens 14, Zoe Campbell 13, Skiles and Destiny Cozart 12 apiece and Morgan Brightwell 10 off the bench. Also, backup centers Madi Stokes and Jordan Schoenberger combined for 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
"I thought our balance was good," Ressel said. "Chas and Layne both took 11 shots, Destiny took nine. It wasn't like we had one kid taking 20 shots and getting 20 points. We were really balanced.
"We shot the ball OK from the perimeter (10-of-27), which is nice to see. The one thing we have to continue to get better is shooting at the free-throw line (13-of-22). That is a concern. For the most part we took care of the ball, 14 turnovers. We wanted to keep it under 12, but I'll take that after our first two games."
"I thought we shared the ball really well (17 assists, led by four from Amber Buch)," Skiles said. "We struggled to execute at times, but when we did execute, it looked really well. It was exactly how we practiced it. And we picked up our intensity in the second half."
