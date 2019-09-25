AXTELL, Neb. — On a day when many golfers and teams posted lower scores, Missouri Southern went the opposite direction and wound up 11th in the MIAA Fall Preview women's golf tournament that ended Wednesday at Awarii Dunes.
The Lions, who were seventh after a first-round 317, shot a 327 in the final round for a 644 total, two shots behind Northwest Missouri and Newman. Norrthwest Missouri posted its second 321, and Newman closed with a 306 — 30 strokes better than its first-round score.
Maggie Moore led the Lions with a final-round 78 and a 10-over-par 154 total, good for a tie for 23rd place.
Kylie Carnes was next for the Lions with 83-159, which was a tie for 35th. Other MSSU scores were Hannah Torres 80-163, Kenzie Kirkhart 88-170 and McKayla Hussey 86 after not posting a first-round score.
Central Missouri maintained its lead in the team standings and won with a 587 total after a second-round 291, which was a five-shot improvement from Tuesday's round. Rogers State and Sioux Falls made big leaps in the team standings and tied for second place with 597. Rogers State, a new MIAA member this season, bettered its first-round score by 23 strokes and shot 287, and Sioux Falls lowered its score by 21 shots with 288.
Lexi Hanson of Sioux Falls captured medalist honors at 3-under-par 141 after firing a 5-under-par 67 in the final round. Raquel Flores of Rogers State led the Hillcats' charge with a 6-under-66 and climbed into second place at 143. Flores' 66 and the Hillcats' 287 are both school records.
First-round leader Allycia Gann shot 74 and finished in a tie for third place at 144 with Central Missouri's Rosie Klaushner, who shot 2-under 70 in the final round.
The Lions travel farther north next week for the Augustana Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.