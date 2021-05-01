MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Southern's Jordan Fitzpatrick began the doubleheader with a home run, and that proved to be a sign of things to come.
The No. 20-ranked Lions slugged three home runs in each game while sweeping Northwest Missouri 6-2 and 11-4 on Saturday afternoon in MIAA action at Bearcat Baseball Field.
Joe Kinder also hit a solo shot, and Henry Kusiak connected for a two-run shot in the opener, which was victory No. 400 for coach Bryce Darnell. Fitzpatrick, who collected five hits and six runs batted in for the day, and Dexter Swims belted two-run shots, and Tommy Stevenson had a solo blast in the nightcap.
The Lions (26-10, 19-10 MIAA) slipped into fourth place in the conference standings, one-half game behind Pittsburg State after the Gorillas completed a three-game series sweep at Missouri Western on Saturday.
The Lions and Bearcats finish their series with a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Zach Parish (11-2) picked up the victory in the first game, striking out 11 batters and walking two while allowing four hits and an earned run in six innings. Scott Duensing gave up three hits and a run in one inning, and Cole Woods fanned three and gave up a hit in the last two innings.
After Fitzpatrick's leadoff homer, the Bearcats tied it in the second on Matt Gastner's one-out homer in the second. But the Lions broke the tie with three runs in the fifth inning.
Kinder led off the inning with a home run, and with one out, a single by Clay Milas and double by Swims put two runners in scoring position. After a strikeout, Fitzpatrick singled and scored both runners for a 4-1 lead.
The Lions added two runs in the eighth when Stevenson walked and Kusiak socked a two-run homer.
Kinder went 3-for-4 to lead the Lions' 10-hit attack. Fitzpatrick added two hits and three RBI, and Kusiak and Swims also had two hits.
Kinder contributed another three-hit game as Missouri Southern pounded 14 hits and built a 7-0 lead with three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth.
Swims went 3-for-5 with four runs batted in, Fitzpatrick went 3-for-6, drove in three runs and scored two, and Stevenson and Kaleb Baker each had two hits.
Will Bausinger (6-2) was the winning pitcher, yielding two runs on eight hits, walking one and fanning seven. Ryan Paschall allowed two hits and two unearned runs in two innings, and Cale McCallister and Jeremiah Kennedy got the final three outs in the ninth, two on strikeouts by McCallister.
Baker, who was the catcher while Stevenson played first game, was hit by a pitch to lead off the Lions' third, and Fitzpatrick followed with a two-run home run. With two outs, Kusiak was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Kinder's single to left field.
Milas walked with one out in the Lions' sixth before Swims hit a home run. Singles by Baker and Fitzpatrick and an intentional walk to Troy Gagan loaded the bases. Baker came home on a balk, and Stevenson's sacrifice fly to center scored Fitzpatrick and made it 7-0.
Swims hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, Stevenson hit a one-out homer in the eighth, and Fitzpatrick doubled home a run in the ninth to complete the Lions' scoring.
Connor Quick went 4-for-5 and Peter Carlson was 3-for-5 with a solo homer for the Bearcats (13-22, 11-18).
