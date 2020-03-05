Missouri Southern hits the road this weekend to open MIAA softball play.
The Lions have doubleheaders against Washburn (12-11) at 1 p.m. today and Emporia State (12-7 entering today’s twinbill against Pittsburg State) at noon Saturday.
The conference schedule consists of one doubleheader against each team. The top eight teams qualify for the postseason tournament hosted by Central Oklahoma.
The Lions (10-6) are on a four-game winning streak after sweeping doubleheaders from then-unbeaten Northern State and Missouri S&T in last weekend’s Teri Mathis Zenner Memorial Tournament.
“We’ve had a lot of good wins and have been able to learn a lot about ourselves and understand our strengths and what we have to improve,” coach Hallie Blackney said. “That’s the biggest thing going into the conference season, learning from these first 16 games.
“I like the competition that we’ve played. I feel like it’s prepared us for these conference games. Now we have to make sure our mentality is where it needs to be (and) play our game every single day.”
The Lions scored 33 runs during the last four games, and they’ve outscored the opponent 104-75. They also have more hits 146-100.
“We’re very deep offensively,” Blackney said. “At any point in time, anybody in our lineup can come through with a big hit. Recently, we’ve been really good with runners in scoring position. Early in the season, we left a lot of people on. We did that last Friday (stranding 13 in a 9-3 loss to Missouri Western) but Saturday and Sunday we bounced back. We had a few clutch hits that really let the floodgates open last weekend.”
Josie Tofpi went 8 for 17 last weekend, raising her batting average to a team-high .396. Emily Harris and Makaila Leonhart are next at .371 and .370, respectively. Elizabeth Windsor and Haleigh Scott are both hitting .362, Emilee Meyer .323 and Kristen Wade .310.
Abby Atkin (6-2, 2.94 earned run average) and Mikaela Cox (3-2, 3.09) have been the Lions’ top two pitchers.
“Our pitching staff overall, Coach (Jakki) Schneider has done a good job with them,” Blackney said. “Going from last year to this year, they have improved and we’re constantly focusing on limiting the free bases. Overall, they are doing a good job with that.
“Defensively last year, we were pretty strong, and I think lately we’ve found our stride with that as well. The left side of our infield is very strong with Josie (at shortstop) and Kristen (at third base). Last weekend, I don’t think either one of them made an error. They were flawless over there, which was awesome. ‘K’ (Leonhart) is so steady at second. And our outfield … our field is huge, the biggest one we’re going to play on, 240 to center — our outfielders are fast. They run around and make plays."
The Lions were picked ninth in the coaches’ preseason poll. They finished 11th a year ago with a 10-16 league record.
“I’d argue with anyone that it’s the toughest Division II conference in the country,” Blackney said. “Going into the last weekend last season, 11 teams were in contention for the postseason tournament. Even in the pre-conference games so far, it’s proven that anyone can beat anyone. It’s the team that shows up and plays its game, that’s the team that’s going to win these games. You have to believe in what you do and trust the process and have faith that what you’ve done and who you are and what we do is good enough.”
