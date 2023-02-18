After splitting a pair of games on Friday to begin the MIAA/GAC Crossover, Missouri Southern did the same on Saturday in Bethany, Oklahoma.
The Lions (8-5) began the event with a 5-1 loss against Arkansas Tech but followed it up with a 6-5 win over East Central in Edmond, Oklahoma, at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Saturday's games included a win over host Southern Nazarene University and a loss to Southeastern Oklahoma.
Southeastern 9, MSSU 8
A four-run third inning had the Lions at a 5-1 advantage. The inning included a bases-loaded walk with Ashlynn Williams at the plate, a Josie Tofpi sacrifice fly, and a double to drive in two from Kate Thurman.
But, then MSSU surrendered one in the home half of the inning and six in the bottom of the fourth and fell behind 8-5 and was unable to complete a comeback attempt. Leighton Withers hit a three-run homer to make it 9-8 in the seventh inning.
The Lions sent four pitchers out to the circle. Natalie Bates picked up the loss in this one while Bailey Lacy, Kara Amos and Avery Tallman pitched in relief. The team committed six errors which resulted in only two earned runs coming of the nine that crossed the plate.
Amberlyn Walsworth earned the win for the Savage Storm, pitching in relief of Cheyenne Mahy.
MSSU 8, SNU 5
Withers homered two more times in the finale of the doubleheader and went 3 for 4 with five RBIs to lead the Lions past Southern Nazarene.
Tallman got the win on four innings of work, surrendering four earned runs. Bates finished the game and gave up just one run in three innings. The two allowed 10 hits and walked two more.
The Lions' senior power hitter homered in the second inning to give her team a boost and 2-0 lead. Her next home run came in the seventh and was another two-run blast to give the team an 8-5 cushion. She also singled in the second to make it 5-0.
MSSU will conclude Crossover games on Sunday when it meets No. 16 Southern Arkansas at 1 p.m. at Yukon High School in Yukon, Oklahoma.
