A five-run fifth inning propelled Missouri Southern past Northern State (S.D.) 9-6 on Friday afternoon in the Lions’ softball debut in the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Classic at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
Northern State (6-2) bounced back and edged the Lions 3-1 in the nightcap.
The classic, played in honor of a former Missouri Southern player, concludes today. The Lions face Missouri S&T in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
MSSU 9, Northern State 6
Ashlynn Williams’ three-run home run capped the third-inning spree that saw the Lions score all their runs before an out was recorded.
Singles by Yazmin Vargas, Makaila Leonhart and Josie Tofpi produced the first run, and Leighton Withers’ single to center scored another run and cut the Wolves’ lead to 5-4.
Williams followed with her blast to left field that gave the Lions their first lead, which they never relinquished.
The Lions added two insurance runs in the fifth on Leonhart’s sacrifice fly to left field and Tofpi’s run-scoring single.
Withers belted a two-run homer to account for Missouri Southern’s two runs in the first inning. She finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Vargas had two hits and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, and Tofpi contributed two hits and two RBI.
Kara Amos picked up the victory in relief allowing one run and six hits and striking out five in the last four innings. MSSU starter Bailey Lacy yielded five runs (four earned) on nine hits in three innings.
Elyse Cuttic had three hits and two RBI for Northern State.
Northern State 3, MSSU 1
Cuttic (3-1) limited the Lions to two hits in the second game, striking out nine and walking one.
Abby Atkin tossed a complete game for the Lions, giving up eight hits, walking three and fanning none.
The Wolves scored all their run in the top of the second after two were out. Two walks put runners on base, and Rachel Reinke’s double scored one run, and another runner came home on an outfield error. Chanel Siebenthal followed with an RBI single.
The Lions plated their run in the bottom of the inning without getting a hit. Withers was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
The Lions’ two hits were Leonhart’s double in the fourth and pinch hitter Sidnie Hurst’s single in the sixth.
