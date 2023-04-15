Emporia State did something on Saturday that no other team had been able to do since March 19. The Hornets beat Missouri Southern in Game 1 of a softball doubleheader to end the Lions' 12-game winning streak.
The Hornets won 6-5 in the first game but were overpowered 10-2 in a six-inning run-rule shortened finale.
In the opener, Emporia State scored five runs in the third inning and one in the sixth, then held off Southern, which closed with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lions held a 10-6 advantage in hitting with first baseman Katie Gray going 3 for 3 to drive in one run.
Shortstop Josie Tofpi drove in another Southern run in going 2 for 3.
Ari Cordova and Sophia Rockhold knocked in two RBIs apiece for Emporia State (29-17, 9-9 MIAA).
In the second game, Natalie Bates picked up the pitching win on a three hitter, striking out five batters and walking two.
Tofpi and Leighton Withers drove home three runs each for the Lions (31-8, 16-2 MIAA).
Cordova led the Hornets, going 2 for 3.
Southern will host Northwest Missouri State in another twinbill at 4 p.m. Friday.
