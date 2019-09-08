Southwestern Oklahoma State scored five of the final six points to complete a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Missouri Southern on Saturday night in the final game of the Holiday Inn and Comfort Suites Southern Invitational at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions led 2-1 after three sets (25-18, 22-25, 25-19) before Southwestern Oklahoma took the final two sets 25-19, 15-10.
Missouri Southern (3-1) pulled within 10-9 in the final set after two Bulldog (2-2) errors. Chezney Nielsen’s kill and two Kaitlyn Dillon aces gave the Bulldogs a 13-9 advantage.
An errant serve by Dillon made it 13-10, but Maicee Morgan’s kill — her 13th of the match — and a combined block by Morgan and Sofia Gruden provided the final two points.
Janelle Brehm had 15 kills and 19 digs for the Lions, and Alicia Pickett also was a force at the net with 14 kills, one solo block and seven block assists.
Emalee Lowe led the defense with 34 digs. Other top performers include Morgan Nash (40 assists and 12 digs), Brooklynn McCain (18 digs), Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis (12 digs) and Shaylon Sharp (11 kills).
On Saturday afternoon the Lions defeated Cameron 3-1 (29-27, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15).
Sharp’s 19 kills and .400 attack percentage sparked the Lions in their victory over Cameron.
Brehm and Nash registered double-doubles — Brehm with 11 kills and 18 digs, Nash with 10 kills and 12 digs. Also at the net, Alyssa Diaz and five block assists and Nash three.
Kylee Kaaihue and Nash had 24 and 19 assists, respectively. Lowe had 11 digs, one more than Kaaihue and McCain.
The Lions, who have matched last season’s victory total, have another home match at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Drury.
