DALLAS — Missouri Southern’s volleyball team split its final two matches Saturday in the Dallas Baptist Patriot Classic.
The Lions defeated Midwestern State 3-2 (25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13) — their fifth consecutive five-set match during the past eight days.
Morgan Nash recorded her second triple-double of the season — 12 kills, 28 assists and 10 digs — to lead the Lions. Alyssa Diaz had 19 kills for the Lions, and Janelle Brehm had 24 digs. Brooklynn McCain added 16 digs, Shaylon Sharp had 12 digs, and Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis had 10 digs and 14 assists.
Sarah Eakin had 14 kills for Midwestern State (2-4).
In the second match of the day, the Lions fell 3-0 to Henderson State (3-4) by set scores of 25-11, 25-15, 25-21.
Brehm had eight kills and 12 digs, while Nash had 12 assists and 11 digs. McCain added 14 digs.
The Lions (6-3) open MIAA play on Tuesday night at Pittsburg State. First serve is 6 p.m. at John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas (5-3) went 1-3 at the Chap Classic during the weekend in Lubbock, Texas. Pittsburg State lost to host Lubbock Christian 3-1 and Dixie State 3-0 on Saturday, then defeated Black Hills State 3-2 and lost to Texas Permian Basin 3-2 on Saturday.
