It was a 27-point first quarter for the Missouri Southern women's basketball team as it dug a hole too deep for Emporia State to crawl out of Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (14-4, 6-4 MIAA) had eight different players score in the first quarter en route to an 86-69 victory. It was 27-10 after one quarter of play.
"It gave us momentum for the rest of the game to get a big lead like that to start the game," MSSU junior guard Kryslyn Jones said. "I think that was good for our confidence the rest of the way."
Kaitlin Hunnicut led the way for MSSU early on with 6 points on two 3-pointers. Mia Topping added 5 first-quarter points and Amaya Johns scored 4. The other five Lions scored three or less.
Southern didn't need top scorer Lacy Stokes for this one. The sophomore guard drilled the first basket of the game on a 3-pointer that was nearly straightaway. She didn't provide any scoring the rest of the way.
"It gives the defense something to think about," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said about his team spreading the scoring. "When your leading scorer doesn't have to score because you have everybody else getting those opportunities it just makes it tougher for people to guard us."
Emporia State (9-8, 4-7 MIAA) never led throughout the game and trailed by as many as 26 points late in the third quarter. The Hornets couldn't seem to slow down the Lions' offense at any point in the game.
MSSU made it difficult on them as they shot 48% from the field (30 for 62), 43% from beyond the arc (12 for 28) and 82% from the free throw line (14 for 17).
The Lions gave ESU some fits defensively as well. The Hornets turned the ball over 12 times in the first half. Jones was a big part of that for Southern as she came away with four steals for the game — all in the first half.
Jones led the team in steals as well as rebounds and assists. She finished with 18 points (second on team), seven rebounds and six assists.
Hunnicut finished with a team high and career high 20 points. Layne Skiles added 13 points while Johns had 12 more.
"She's (Hunnicut) such a good shooter and we all know it as a staff," Ressel said. "All her teammates know how good a shooter she is. It was great to see her finally knock down some shots and shoot with confidence.
"You could tell after she made her first couple she wasn't hoping it was going in, she knew it was going in."
Hunnicut made four triples.
Emporia had three players in double figures: Sidney Tinner (12), Kylee Scheer (11) and Ehlaina Hartman (11). The Hornets have now dropped six consecutive games.
A brief two-game homestand seems to have done MSSU well. The Lions are back to their winning ways after earning victories in both home games this week. Up next the Lions will look to continue that rhythm at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
"It gives us some confidence," Ressel said. "You have to win at home. I always say if you can win all your games at home, or a majority, and then find ways to win a majority of your games on the road you're going to be in the top 4 (of the conference). And that's our mindset."
Coach added that next week's road games at NSU and Rogers State (Saturday) won't be easy. He noted that no team in the MIAA should be overlooked because taking nights off in this conference results in defeat.
