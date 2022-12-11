In back-to-back games now, the Missouri Southern women's basketball team has held an opponent to a single-digit output for an entire quarter. The Lions only gave up 17 first-half points and just seven in the second quarter as they raced away from Newman University in an 89-42 blowout on Saturday afternoon in Wichita, Kan.
MSSU (11-0, 4-0 MIAA) had three players in double figures. Layne Skiles scored 15, Kryslyn Jones added 13 and Madi Stokes chipped in 12. The Lions' leading scorer essentially took the night off only scoring six points and shooting the ball just seven times.
12 different players but the ball in the basket for Southern.
Newman fell to 4-5 and 1-3 in conference play with the loss. The Jets were led by Maddie Spagnola with 14. Spagnola shot 50% (5 for 10) from the field and 60% (3 for 5) from beyond the arc.
The Lions are back in action on Tuesday night as they play host to, currently No. 24 in the nation, Central Missouri. The Jennies are 5-0 and 2-0 against MIAA opponents. UCM will host Lincoln on Sunday for their third conference game.
