WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University rebounded from a loss Friday to win the second game and stay alive in the double elimination MIAA Baseball Tournament at Central Missouri State's Crane Stadium.
The Lions dropped an 8-3 decision to Northeastern (Oklahoma) State and then defeated Pittsburg (Kansas) State 6-2.
The win gives Missouri Southern another game in the losers' bracket at 11 a.m. Saturday against the loser of the host Mules and Northeastern State.
The Lions opened the scoring against PSU with a run in the top of the second inning. The Gorillas tied the game in the bottom of that inning.
Missouri Southern added another run in the top of the fifth with the Gorillas tying the game again at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
A four-run ninth inning decided the outcome for Southern, which hiked its record to 41-14, while dropping PSU to 33-20.
The Gorillas, with their second loss, were eliminated from the tourney. They suffered a 13-2 setback to Central Missouri in their opener.
Drew Davis started Southern's scoring in the top of the ninth with a solo home run.
After Will Doherty flied out to right field, Chayton Beck and Nate Mieszkowski walked. Treghan Parker drove them in with a triple.
Then, Parker scored on a single by Ethan Clark. Matt Miller lined out to right field to end the inning for the Lions.
Parker went 3 for 5 to drive in two runs. Mieszkowski and Davis went 2 for 3 to drive in a run apiece, while Doherty went 2 for 4 for another RBI.
Missouri Southern outhit the Gorillas 12-9.
The Lions' starting pitcher, Cole Gayman, struck out five batters and walked five. He gave up four hits before being relieved by Laif Hultine in the sixth inning. Hultine was credited with the win.
