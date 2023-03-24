The No. 7 Missouri Southern State Lions, who lead NCAA Division II in home runs, added their 54th of the season off the bat of Matt Miller in a four-run second inning that propelled the Lions (21-7, 11-3 MIAA) to a 13-0 win over Emporia State on a damp Friday at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
Miller led off the second inning with a solo homer — his 11th this season — but there was more offense in store for the Lions in the second after stranding runners on the corners in the first frame.
After a Treghan Parker groundout to second base, Southern put together consecutive singles from Drew Davis and Chayton Beck. Nate Mieszkowski followed with an RBI-single that scored Davis and the Lions were up 2-0
A Garrett Rice walk loaded the bags for Henry Kusiak. Emporia State pitcher Ian Lanik hit Kusiak, bringing in Beck. A sacrifice fly to right-center field plated Mieszkowski for the Lions' fourth run of the inning.
Miller led off again in the third inning, this time with a single. With two out, Miller advanced to second on a wild pitch before a Lanik walk of Beck. The walk prompted an ESU pitching change, with Cade Barton taking the bump for the Hornets. Mieszkowski drove in Miller with an RBI-single and the Lions went into the fourth frame with a 5-0 advantage.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning, but the Lions added another six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Davis opened the frame with a double to center and after a Beck strike out, he advanced to third on a Mieszkowski fly out to right field. Davis scored on a Garrett Rice single and MSSU cushioned its lead to 6-0. A Barton walk of Kusiak and an Ethan Clark single loaded the bags for Will Doherty with two down.
A patient Doherty walked on a 9-pitch at bat, sending Rice across the plate for MSSU's seventh run. Barton proceeded to walk Miller, scoring Kusiak and was pulled for reliever Hayden Baumwart, who faced an 8-0 deficit.
Parker welcomed Baumwart to the game with a 3-run double that brought in Miller, Doherty and Clark. Davis ended the inning with a fly out to right field and the Lions went into the sixth inning with an 11-0 lead.
Cade McAllister took over in relief of Cole Woods for MSSU in the sixth and held the Hornets scoreless in the inning. Woods (6-1) logged the win for Southern, while recording six strikeouts against zero walks and a lone hit to Quinton Carlberg in the second inning.
Southern added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, when Kusiak tallied the Lions' 55th jack of the season — and his sixth — with a 2-run bomb. The long ball scored Rice, who reached base via a walk and MSSU was up 13-0 heading into what would be the final frame.
McAllister closed out the win for Southern with consecutive strikeouts of Mason Sturdy, Carlberg and Jake Bucovetsky.
Parker and Kusiak both recorded 3 RBIs for Southern, while Mieszkowski and Miller each plated two.
The win was the first of a three-game weekend series with the Hornets, with 1 p.m. starts on Saturday and Sunday to come. Southern has won eight of their last nine games and currently sits third in the MIAA, behind Central Missouri (11-2) and Pittsburg State (12-3.)
Emporia State fell to 11-17 overall and 6-9 in the MIAA with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.