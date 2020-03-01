Missouri Southern softball wrapped weekend play in the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Classic with a twinbill sweep of Missouri S&T on Sunday at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Lions (10-6) opened the day with a 7-0 win over the Miners before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end Game 2 with a 14-4 win.
MSSU 7, MISSOURI S&T 0
Southern broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning when Elizabeth Windsor doubled to left field to score Tori Frazier.
The Lions broke the game open with a six-run sixth inning. Frazier doubled to center to score Taylor Hinnenkamp to get the scoring in the frame started. Mikaila Leonhart singled down the left-field line to plate Windsor to make the score 3-0. Josie Tofpi singled home Leonhart, and Erika Lutgen capped the inning with a three-run home run to left-center to make the score 7-0.
Abby Atkin (5-2) earned the win after blanking the Miners in a complete-game effort. She scattered six hits, walked one and struck out four.
Kate Baxter took the loss after allowing seven runs on nine hits. She struck out one in five innings.
Windsor, Kristen Wade and Frazier finished with two hits each. Frazier had a team-high two runs scored, while Lutgen’s three RBI led Southern.
MSSU 14, MISSOURI S&T 4
Southern got started with the bats early in the second game, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning. Tofpi started the scoring after tripling home Windsor before she came around to score on a Haleigh Scott groundout to make the score 2-0. Wade added an RBI double and scored on an Emilee Meyer single to left-center. Meyer scored later in the inning on a Miners’ error to push the lead to 6-0.
Missouri S&T’s Ashley Davis hit a solo home run to center in the second for the Miners’ first run. She doubled home a run in the third to cut the deficit to 6-2. A sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Keely Morgan brought MST within two of the lead, 6-4, at the conclusion of the third inning.
Southern added a run in the fourth and put the game away in the fifth with seven runs crossing the plate. Frazier and Windsor each had RBI singles, while Leonhart drove home two with a double to left-center. Scott sent the Lions to the win in walk-off fashion with a three-run home run to right-center to end the game in five innings.
Atkin (6-2) earned the win after allowing four runs on five hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. Mikaela Cox didn’t allow a run in 2 2/3 relief innings. She allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one.
Charlye Rowland took the loss after allowing 13 runs, 12 earned, on 10 hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Scott, Windsor, Leonhart and Frazier each had two hits to lead Southern. Windsor had a team-high three runs scored, while Scott drove in a game-high four runs.
Southern travels to Washburn for a 1 p.m. matchup on Friday in Topeka, Kan.
