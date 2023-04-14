Missouri Southern's Senior Catcher Ashlynn Williams had four hits and three RBIs including her fourth home run of the year, and Senior Bailey Lacy and Sophomore Avery Tallman each pitched seven innings of one-run softball as the Lions Swept Washburn in a pair of 3-1 games Friday at Pat Lipira Softball Complex in Joplin.
Williams leadoff home run in the second inning of the second game turned out to be the difference in that game while her two RBIs in the first game were the difference in that game as well.
“That’s the bottom of the lineup,” said Missouri Southern Head Coach Hallie Blackney. “We’re good one through nine — it’s even deeper than that, we’ve got 16 hitters on this team and they’ve all stepped up at different times this season. We’re deep right now and it’s paying off.”
Southern moves to 15-1 in the MIAA conference and 30-7 overall while the Ichabods fall to 10-8 in the MIAA and 31-11 overall.
The Ichabods struck first in the first game, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Southern had a big inning in the fifth, scoring three runs.
In the second game, Southern scored one run each in the first, second and fourth innings while Washburn scored its only run in the second inning.
Southern plays Emporia State in a double header in Joplin on Saturday.
