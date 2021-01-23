Just like two nights earlier, Missouri Southern got off to a quick start.
But this time, the strong play continued for most of the game.
The Lions built a 9-0 lead in the first two minutes and continued to pull away for an 85-57 victory over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday afternoon on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Cam Martin tallied 20 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lions (6-6). Martin made 9 of 14 field goals, and he added five rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and a steal in 32 minutes.
"My teammates did me a good job of getting me the ball," Martin said. "We shot really good. We shot 55% from 3 (6 of 11) in the first half. Every time we're doing that, it opens up the floor so much more for me and makes my job easier."
Guard Stan Scott also filled his stat line with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and a steal. He hit 6 of 11 fielders and 4 of 5 charities.
Freshmen Lawson Jenkins and Avery Taggart contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively. Jenkins was 5 of 9 from the floor, 3 of 6 from the 3-point arc and 2 of 2 at the line, and Taggart made 3 of 4 treys and two free throws.
"Avery, Lawson, we need that from them here on out," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "We need Avery to continue shooting it confidently, and the same with Lawson. I don't know if Lawson will ever lose confidence."
Jake Walker led the Lopers (5-8) with 16 points, and Cedric Johnson had 11.
The Lions shot 53% from the floor (31 of 58 while the Lopers were 20 of 69 for 29%. The Lions also dominated the rebounding 48-31, dished out 20 assists and blocked 11 shots — one short of the school record set in a double-overtime game at Pittsburg State in 1994.
Baskets down low by Christian Bundy and Martin, a 3-pointer by Jenkins and a Scott layup produced the 9-0 lead. The margin grew to 46-25 at halftime after one of the best halves by the Lions all season, including 18 of 30 field goals, 6 of 11 treys, 13 assists and 21-11 rebound advantage.
"Defensively I thought we took them out of their ball-screen motion," Boschee said. "I thought we did a great job of executing the game plan, and to only have one day of prep for them ... I thought our guys were locked in. We were aggressive, had good positioning on the defensive end. When we did make mistakes, a lot of times we got up and blocked the shot."
"We got off to a good start Thursday and let (Fort Hays State) go on a run," Martin said. "So it was good to see us go on a run like that at the beginning and keep it and play a whole 40 minutes. I feel like that was one of the first games, maybe the Emporia State game, where we put a whole game together."
The Lions' play wasn't crisp to start the second half, but that was cured during a timeout.
"The start of the second half, I felt a little bit of a lull, a letdown," Boschee said. "They got a couple of offensive rebounds ... Stan blocks a shot in transition, beats it off the backboard and we got guys just jogging back. I didn't like our energy but it was good to see them bounce back after that timeout and start playing again."
The Lions played the final five minutes with five freshmen on the floor — Taggard, Jenkins, Jalen Parker, Tyriqe Jackson and Breven McMullen. Parker and McMullen each blocked two shots, and Jenkins' jumper gave the Lions their biggest lead, 80-46, with 4:44 left.
"It was good to get those young guys in, including me, too," Taggart said. "I think we have a really bright future. We brought in some good freshmen. We're getting better every day in practice, and that's what it's all about."
"It was good to get some of those guys who don't play as much out on the court at the end," Boschee said. "Some of those guys have to get in the weight room. Jaylin kind of reminds me of Jordan Talbert, very good defensive play. He struggles shooting the ball, but he's an absolute gym rat and extremely coachable. Jordan couldn't shoot his freshman year, and he turned into a 40% 3-point shooter."
