Emotions were high as the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team’s season came to an end against No. 21 Fort Hays State in the MIAA quarterfinals on Friday night.
The Lions finished the year with a 14-15 overall record.
But there’s always a silver lining to any season.
“The biggest thing is you have to thank the guys for the amount of work they put in,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “There’s so many countless hours that people from the outside looking in don’t get to see. Obviously, this wasn’t the year we wanted or expected. Sometimes that happens.
“Anytime in life, things get hard and things get tough, but I don’t think our guys ever quit. That’s a testament to them. It’s a testament to our coaching staff that they kept on fighting no matter how bad we were struggling.”
Fittingly, sixth-seeded MSSU was led by its two seniors against the third-seeded Tigers.
The high-flying Stan Scott finished with 20 points and eight rebounds while going 7 of 14 from the field. He joined the Lions in 2019-20 after spending two seasons at Division I Oakland University.
“Stan came in here on a team that was loaded and didn’t get to play much his first year,” Boschee said. “I was proud of the way he stuck it out. A lot of times kids end up transferring after not playing and not getting things they want. He stuck it out and had a great COVID-senior year, making third-team all-league. This year, I thought he should’ve been No. 1 out of the three teams.”
A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Scott finished his career as a two-time All-MIAA performer and amassed career totals of 869 points and 377 rebounds.
“I’m going to miss it a lot,” Scott said. “It was truly a pleasure to play at Missouri Southern, playing for my coaches. It’s a great group of guys. It hurts right now a lot, but I’ve created a lot of bonds that will last forever. That’s how I’m going to look at it.”
In his final game with MSSU, RJ Smith registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds despite playing at less than 100% health, Boschee said. Smith finished his career with 355 points and 267 boards.
The 6-5 forward missed 14 games this season due to a broken ankle.
“It wasn’t the senior year that RJ wanted to have,” Boschee said. “He was playing locked in at the beginning of the year. He fought through it and gave it all he got. He kept on playing through pain every day in practice. There were multiple days I would text him and tell him, ‘RJ, you need a break from practice.’ He said, ‘No, Coach. I’m good. Let’s go.’ Just a competitor and a warrior.”
Smith had an interesting journey before MSSU. He started his collegiate career at Division I Oral Roberts before transferring to Butler Community College in 2017-18.
After that season, Smith transferred to Sam Houston State but it wasn’t until he joined the Lions that he felt truly comfortable.
“I can’t really put it into words,” Smith said. “The friendships I made here. I went through a lot of schools when I was in college. Out of all the schools, being at Missouri Southern, it made me feel at home. I’m going to cherish and remember everything that happened while I was here. I'm just thankful for everything."
Despite all the adversity this season, redshirt freshman Avery Taggart emerged as a big bright spot for MSSU. He received All-MIAA honors on Tuesday and averaged a team-best 16 points per game down the stretch for the Lions.
Out of all the players who saw significant time, MSSU will have three seniors next year in Christian Bundy, Ndongo Ndaw and Alex Jones. Winston Dessesow will be a junior, while Martin Macenis and Lawson Jenkins will be sophomores.
“For our younger guys, we got to get better,” Boschee said. “That’s not the standard we’ve had here in the last eight to nine years. We have to get better individually and work on their games. We got to get back to the level where we were at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.