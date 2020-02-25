Missouri Southern sputtered on offense in its 76-47 loss at Missouri Western last Saturday night.
And it won't be any easier tonight when the Lions go against No. 19 Central Missouri, which possesses one of the MIAA's best defenses.
The league-leading Jennies (22-4, 16-1 MIAA) need one victory or a Nebraska-Kearney loss to secure their 13th regular-season conference title in school history. They have won four straight since a 67-57 loss on Feb. 8 at Missouri Western — the team's only setback since November.
"Central Missouri plays with such a high IQ," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "They pass the ball extremely well. They don’t force shots. They have three kids who could go off for 25 points at any time in Morgan Fleming, Megan Skaggs and Nija Collier. They are a three-headed monster, and their other kids are quality, talented kids who understand who the three best players are. They get the ball to those kids, and those kids know how to score."
Skaggs is third in the conference scoring race at 17 points per game, and Fleming is fifth at 15.8. Skaggs is the only player in the league among the top five in scoring and field goal shooting.
Collier averages 13.2 points, and she leads the league in rebounds (9.6) and is second in blocked shots (1.8). The entire three-headed monster also ranks among the top 10 in free throw shooting.
Defensively the Jennies have allowed just 57.5 points per game. They have held 17 of their 26 opponents under 60 points and have not allowed more than 69 points in a game.
They average a league-high 40.6 rebounds, and they are the only team in the league in the top five in both blocks (4.46 for second place) and steals (fifth with 9.15).
The Lions (9-16, 6-11) are in ninth place in the conference standings, half a game ahead of Northwest Missouri after the Bearcats lost 77-49 Tuesday night at Missouri Western. The Lions need one more victory or a Newman loss to secure a conference tournament bid.
The Lions, who are 6-6 in their past 12 games, allow 67.9 points but score 66.1.
"We've worked on moving without the basketball," Ressel said. "With Central, they are going to switch everything. So we have to do a good job of screening and moving without the basketball, taking care of it and getting good shots."
Senior guard Destiny Cozart averages 14.2 points, and junior center Zoe Campbell is next at 9.3. Campbell leads the MIAA with 2.3 blocks per game, and her blocked shot against Missouri Western was the 109th of her career, tying the school record held by Caryn Schumaker from 1987-91.
"Defensively, we have to guard and rebound," Ressel said. "With how hard Central goes to the boards, we’re going to have to do a great job of boxing out and keeping them off the offensive boards. Hopefully we'll be more comfortable at home and with our fans. We have to take care of the basketball and make shots. On the defensive end you have to guard the heck out of them and give them one shot because they do such a good job of moving the basketball. It doesn’t get stuck in anybody’s hands. You have to play fast on the defensive end."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (9-16, 6-11 MIAA)
Pts.
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 fr. 6.4
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 14.2
G Kai Jones, 5-6 so. 5.2
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 7.2
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 jr. 2.5
Cent. Missouri (22-4, 16-1 MIAA)
F Nija Collier, 6-0 jr. 13.2
F Morgan VanHyfte, 6-0 jr. 4.5
G Gigi McAtee, 5-11 jr. 4.4
G Megan Skaggs, 6-0 sr. 17.0
G Morgan Fleming, 5-0 sr. 15.8
Game notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (46-65). Dave Slifer, 16th year at UCM (323-140).
Series: UCM leads 43-25 after last month's 76-44 home victory. The Lions are 15-17 at home against the Jennies.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
