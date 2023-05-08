For just the third time in program history, the Missouri Southern Lions softball team is hosting an NCAA Regional tournament.
The Lions came in as the second seed in the region.
This tournament, which starts Thursday at Pat Lipira Softball Complex, will bring third-seeded fellow MIAA team Rogers State; sixth-seeded Southern Arkansas, a Great America Conference team from Magnolia, Arkansas; and seventh-seeded University of Minnesota-Duluth from Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The Lions are slated to play Minnesota-Duluth (40-11) at 2 p.m. Thursday, and Rogers State (43-12) will play Southern Arkansas (41-13) at 4:30 p.m.
The double-elimination tournament will see three games played Friday and then one or two games Saturday, depending on the outcome of the first game on Saturday.
Southern (40-13, 21-5 in the MIAA) is ranked 25th in the nation after coming off an 11-4 loss to No. 4 ranked University of Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Tournament championship game on Sunday.
Southern is 4-1 against No. 9 ranked Rogers State for the season, losing to them 4-1 in the MIAA Tournament on Friday, but then came back and beat the Hillcats 4-3 in the tournament semifinals on Saturday.
In March, the Lions took a home twin bill from the Hillcats 6-3 and 4-0.
MSSU played Southern Arkansas on Feb. 19 in the MIAA-GAC Crossover series and beat the Muleriders 6-2 in that game.
This will be the first time this season that Southern has seen Minnesota-Duluth.
Southern head coach Hallie Blackney said the team had a watch-party Monday morning to see where it might be seeded in the NCAA tournament.
“It’s pretty exciting, I know the alums and Pat Lipira, they’re all pretty excited,” Blackney said. “And I’m super excited for this team to be able to play on their home field and be in front of our fans. I think being able to play here in Joplin is special and we’re hoping the community comes out and supports us.”
Blackney said getting to this point has been a team effort.
“We’ve got 19, and you can think of there’s been a spot in every single game where a different person has stepped up,” she said. “That’s been kind of the cool thing about this team. It’s not one or two superstars, it’s a bunch of kids who work together really well and compliment each other really well, and we’re able to utilize their strengths because of how deep we are.”
Blackney said the team needs the community’s support as it works its way through the postseason.
Missouri Southern’s only NCAA National Championship came under Lipira in 1992, and MSSU last hosted a Central Regional Tournament in 1993.
“This team is full of really special people,” Blackney said. “They’ve worked their tails off and right now it’s paying off for them. We get to play at home, we get to host regionals for the first time since 1993 and this team has earned the support. They’ve worked hard, they’ve changed the culture, they’ve put Missouri Southern Softball on the map and I hope the local community understands what’s really going on and they come out and support us.”
