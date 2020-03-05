Missouri Southern has averaged 85 points per game this season, but it was the Lions' defense that produced a 65-62 home victory over Northeastern State on Jan. 29.
It was the Lions’ second-fewest points of the season behind the 54-52 loss at Central Missouri.
“We didn’t play offensively well the first time we played them,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “I thought we took a lot of bad shots, rushed things a little bit. I think a lot of it had to do with their defense. Thankfully, our defense was pretty good. … It was a game that our defense saved us.”
The third-seeded Lions (21-7) and sixth-seeded RiverHawks (18-10) have a rematch tonight at 8:15 in the final quarterfinal game of the MIAA Postseason Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
Defense was good for both teams on Jan. 29 as the Lions shot 34 % and the RiverHawks' 39 %. The Lions had the edge at the foul line, making 19 of 23 free throws to Northeastern State’s 7 of 12.
Lions junior center Cam Martin, the conference’s top scorer at 24.2 points, had 20 points and 14 rebounds against the RiverHawks. Elyjah Clark added 13 points and Kinzer Lambert and Braelon Walker each had 10.
Kendrick Thompson led Northeastern State with 21 points, and Caleb Smith had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Both average 16 points for the RiverHawks, who average 75 points and allow 67.
The RiverHawks, who haven’t played in eight days, have four losses by five points or less.
“They are athletic, long,” Boschee said. “They have size coming off the bench. They have athleticism coming off the bench. Guys who can really go and make plays with Thompson, Smith, (DeVonta) Prince and (Aaron) Givens coming off the bench at 6-10 who can block shots.
“The other thing, too, they are pretty good defensively. Their (defensive) field goal percentage in conference is 41 and overall 39. They are tough and long on the defensive end and have guys who can clean up mistakes at the basket with blocked shots.”
The Lions, who are sixth in the Central Region rankings, have been one-and-done in the conference tournament the past two years, losing to Pittsburg State 89-80 last year and Fort Hays State 86-85 in overtime in 2018.
“Hopefully that’s motivation for them to continue to stay a little bit longer and extend this trip a little bit,” Boschee said. “It’s tournament time. Understanding the fact that anybody can beat anybody, so you have to give your best effort, your best game. … It will be a fun tournament.”
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (21-7)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 24.3
G Parker Jennings, 5-10 sr. 6.9
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 9.4
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 13.4
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.3
Northeastern St. (18-10)
F Iain McLaughlin, 6-7 jr. 6.6
C Josh Ihek, 6-9 sr. 5.6
G DeVonta Prince, 6-4 jr. 2.6
G Kendrick Thompson, 6-3 sr. 15.9
G Caleb Smith, 6-2 sr. 16.3
Game Notes
Tipoff: 8:15 p.m.
Site: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (122-60). Mark Downey, 3rd year at NSU (40-44).
Series: MSSU leads 23-18 after its 65-62 home victory on Jan. 29. The Lions and RiverHawks have never met in the postseason.
Lions in MIAA Tournament: 22-23 record in 26 appearances, winning titles in 1993, 2000 and 2014.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:55 p.m.
