Missouri Southern will starts its three seniors today when the Lions close the regular season at home against Lincoln.
Yes, forward Chasidee Owens will start along with guard Destiny Cozart and center Jordan Schoenberger. Owens, the scoring leader at 14.7 points per game this season, has not played the last six games after suffering a knee injury late in the first half at Washburn on Feb. 6. Owens, who will undergo surgery, will start but she won't be on the floor long.
"We'll start her to get the recognition that she deserves," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "All three of those kids have been really good kids. I've had no problem with any of those three kids. They get an opportunity, their last hurrah at home."
The Lions (6-12, 9-17 MIAA) officially clinched a postseason tournament berth on Thursday night when Northwest Missouri lost at Washburn. The Lions begin today as the No. 9 seed and they will remain at 9 unless they lose to Lincoln and Newman, which has won its last two games at the final buzzer, upsets Fort Hays State. A Newman loss would put Northwest Missouri in next week's tournament at No. 10.
The Lions want to gain some momentum after being held below 50 points in their last two games against Missouri Western and Central Missouri.
"You want to be heading into the postseason on a positive note. That's for sure," Ressel said. "We need to come out and play well, get some confidence back. We have struggled our last two games. Hopefully we can come out with the energy and the effort that we need because Lincoln (3-24, 0-18) has been playing well. They guard people well. Against Pittsburg State it ended up a 13-point ball game (54-41 on Wednesday night), but was a six-, eight-point ball game with about two minutes to go.
"Their kids are still playing hard. They are still competing. We have to come ready to play, make sure defensively we get after it and make sure we execute and take care of the ball on offense."
Owens, Cozart and Schoenberger have all been two-year players for the Lions.
"Chas has been probably the most consistent kid the last two years," Ressel said. "You know what you're going to get out of Chas. You're going to get double-figure scoring and anywhere from 7-10 rebounds. You can mark that in the book. It hurt us not having her the last six games because she is such a stabilizer with our other kids."
Owens' injury has led to more minutes for Schoenberger.
"Jo has done a solid job," Ressel said. "She a fun-loving kid. I won't say she's the top comedian on our team, but she's one of those kids who keep things light. She has a great personality, and she comes to work every single day. She's understood her role as far as playing behind Madi (Stokes) and Zoe (Campbell) all year long. She just comes in and works every day, and you have to appreciate a kid who does that."
Cozart has been thinking about Senior Day long before today.
"It's getting a little touchy," she said. "This year has flown by. It's been a fast four years, the last two years here. I'm thankful for the years. It's another level, another phase of life, another chapter. But now while we're playing, I'm going to focus on that and not focus on what's after."
"We knew coming in that Destiny was going to be a big-time scorer for us," Ressel said. "She's made big shots for us throughout her two years. Destiny has grown as a player and improved. She does a lot for us, especially on the offensive end."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (9-17, 6-12 MIAA)
Pts.
F Chasidee Owens, 5-10 sr. 14.7
C Jordan Schoenberger, 6-2 sr. 2.5
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 14.2
G Kai Jones, 5-6 so. 4.9
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 jr. 2.4
Lincoln (3-24, 0-18 MIAA)
F Alecia Gulledge, 5-11 sr. 6.2
F Vivian Chigby, 5-11 jr. 10.2
G Natasha Elliott, 5-11 fr. 5.9
G Kaloni Pryear, 5-6 sr. 15.1
G Anna Munoz, 5-3 so. 2.3
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (46-67). Ayana McWilliams, 4th year at Lincoln (22-86).
Series: MSSU leads 35-5 after a 74-65 victory on Jan. 16 in Jefferson City. The Lions are 17-1 at home against the Blue Tigers.
Senior Day: Today is the final home game for MSSU seniors Destiny Cozart, Chasidee Owens and Jordan Schoenberger.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
