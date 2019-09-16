Off to its best start in almost a decade, Missouri Southern's volleyball team begins its MIAA slate tonight at Pittsburg State.
First serve is at 6 at the Gorillas' John Lance Arena.
The Lions are 6-3 for the first time since 2010 when that team also won six of its first nine games and finished 18-14 overall and 8-12 in MIAA play.
In the eight seasons since 2010, the Lions won more than six matches just twice — eight in 2014 and 11 in 2017. The Lions had six wins in the 2016 season.
Pittsburg State is 5-3 after going 1-3 last weekend at the Chap Classic at Lubbock Christian.
The Lions and Gorillas have two common opponents during the first two weekends of the season. Missouri Southern has beaten Black Hills State 3-0 and Midwestern State 3-2, and the Gorillas won 3-2 over Black Hills State and 3-0 over Midwestern State.
Missouri Southern's Janelle Brehm ranks 11th in the conference in both kills (3.15 per set) and digs (3.82). Also at the net, the Lions' Alicia Pickett is third in blocks (1.0) and Alyssa Diaz is 13th in blocks (0.74). Setter Morgan Nash averages 6.05 assists per set.
Emalee Lowe tops the defensive stats with 4.37 digs per set, good for sixth in the league. Brooklynn McCain is 12th at 3.46 digs per set.
Pittsburg State's net play is led by Morgan Henning (.362 hitting percentage, fifth in MIAA), Erika Ivkov (3.39 kills, eighth) and Emily Regier (0.84 blocks, 10th). Brianna Richard averages 7.9 assists, which is eighth in the league.
Defensively the Gorillas' Marissa Bates is ninth at 3.90 digs per game, and Ivkov is 14th at 3.25.
