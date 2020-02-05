Braelon Walker's defense first earned him playing time for Missouri Southern.
"One thing I always took pride in was playing defense," he said. "I'm just blessed to see it all pay off."
Walker's offense has improved tremendously during the last two seasons. He set career bests with eight 3-point goals and 26 points in the Lions' 105-93 home loss last Saturday against Rogers State.
Walker, 6-foot senior guard from Little Rock, made 8-of-11 3s against the Hillcats.
"Well, I'd say seven. One of them was a Hail Mary," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said with a laugh."
Early in his sophomore season Walker made the game-winning shot in a victory over Wayne State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
"CJ (Carr) was out," Boschee said. "We started Parker (Jennings), and Parker got in foul trouble. Braelon played quite a bit that game and ended up making the game-winner. After that he played periodically. he didn't get into the starting lineup until after the Northwest Missouri game.
"He wasn't a great shooter that year, but defensively we couldn['t afford to keep him off the floor. He'd lock up, and he was our best defender on (Northwest Missouri's Justin) Pitts at the time. It's hard to keep a guy off the court who never gets tired and is working his tail off and doing little things right.
"He's drastically improved his shooting. I think he shot better percentages last year. Hopefully they start to creep up here at the end."
Walker, averaging 9.7 points this season after a 10.6 mark a year ago, singles out the game that made a difference in his offense.
"We were playing Missouri Western my redshirt freshman year," he said. "We were coming back ... I got a stop and they threw me the ball, and I shot an airball. It kind of woke me up. From then on, I took it to heart that if I want to be on the court, I have to do something offensively. I thank Coach Boschee a lot for making me realize that and telling me to get in the gym and work on my shot. Everything now is a blessing. I'm happy all the hard work is playing off."
Missouri Southern's Elyjah Clark also had 26 points and eight treys, but Rogers State shot 63 percent from the floor and knocked the Lions out of a first-place tie with Northwest Missouri.
The No. 19 Lions (16-4, 9-2 MIAA) are still second in the standings entering tonight's game at Washburn. The Ichabods (12-8, 7-4) are tied with Missouri Western for fourth place, two games behind third-place Rogers State. Washburn lost 59-56 last Saturday at Central Missouri.
"They have very good guard play," Boschee said. "Tyler Geiman is the point guard, averaging 15 (points), six (rebounds) and six (assists) and shooting good percentages. (Jalen) Lewis obviously is a really good guard, shooting the ball well, and the guy who's gotten a lot better is (Jonny) Clausing down in the paint. They have a little bit of everything as far as inside-out play. They are coming off a loss as well, so they are probably pretty hungry. And any time we play them, it's usually a high-scoring game. But hopefully we can guard a little bit better than we did the other day."
In the Lions' last nine games against the Ichabods, the winning team has scored at least 86 points, including MSSU's 101-100 triumph in the NCAA Tournament last March in Maryville.
"We've had a good couple of days of practice," Boschee said, "Getting back to the grind, getting back to the process and keep on chopping away. I think they were a little embarrassed the way they played the other day. We have to be ready to bounce back."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (16-4, 9-2 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 21.4
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 8.9
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 9.7
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 12.0
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.5
Washburn (12-8, 7-4 MIAA)
F Jonny Clausing, 6-9 so. 10.0
G Drew Maschoff, 6-4 jr. 11.1
G Tyler Geiman, 6-1 jr. 15.0
G Jalen Lewis, 5-11 so. 13.2
G Kevin Biggs, 6-4 sr. 6.4
Game Notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Lee Arena, Topeka, Kan.
Last game: Rogers State 105, MSSU 93; Central Missouri 59, WU 56
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (117-57). Brett Ballard, 3rd year at WU (58-26).
Series: WU leads 48-34 but the Lions have won the last three games and eight of the last nine after a 90-83 victory on Dec. 7 in Joplin. The Lions are 11-29 on the road against the Ichabods.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
