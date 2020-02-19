One week ago Northwest Missouri shot 65 percent in the second half of its 96-75 victory at Missouri Southern.
Less than 48 hours later, the Bearcats made 19-of-26 shots (76 percent) in the first half of their 95-60 win at Pittsburg State.
In the last seven games the Bearcats are shooting 62 percent from the field and 52 percent from the 3-point arc while scoring 90.4 points and winning by 28.1.
One thinks the law of averages will catch up with the Bearcats’ shooting. But as Lions coach Jeff Boschee said last Saturday, “I’ve been waiting for that to happen for seven years.”
The No. 17 Lions get another shot at the top-ranked Bearcats tonight at Bearcat Arena in Maryville.
Northwest Missouri (24-1, 14-1 MIAA) have won 16 straight and hold a two-game lead over the second-place Lions (19-5, 12-3). More importantly, the Bearcats are first the the Lions third in the first Central Region ranking released on Wednesday. The top eight teams in the final ranking advance to the NCAA Tournament.
The game again matches the league’s top-3 scorers, although the Lions’ Cam Martin (23.3) and the Bearcats’ Ryan Hawkins (22.7) have swapped places after Martin’s 45-point outburst on Saturday against Missouri Western.
The Bearcats’ Tyler Hudgins is third at 20.0, and the leads Division II in 3-point shooting at 53.9 percent.
With just a week between games, preparation is somewhat easier.
“Personnel is fresh in our mind,” Boschee said. “They way we played, the things that we did wrong, the things that we may have done well. Our guys have to play with confidence and understand we gave up way too many offensive rebounds. We had too many miscommunication issues. Just guarding the basketball has to be important to us.”
The Bearcats outrebounded the Lions 30-20 overall and 11-6 off the offensive glass. They had advantages of 13-3 in second-chance points and 20-2 in points off turnovers.
“There were a couple of times we had the rebound and let it slip out of our hands,” Boschee said. “I remember one time we had four guys around the ball and (Tyler) Daugherty was the only one around the ball for them and he comes up with it. Things like that you can’t do against this team.
“We have to play harder, play smarter, be efficient on the offense end and try to limit their 3s as much as we can and make them take contested 2s. Nothing really changes as far as how we try to guard them. We just have to do it better.”
347 TREYS, 2 DUNKS
Missouri Southern basketball fans witnessed a first during last Saturday’s 97-87 victory over Missouri Western.
In the first half Lions senior guard Elyjah Clark made a backcourt steal, dribbled in from the right side and scored on a two-handed dunk.
For Clark, the most productive 3-point shooter in school history, it was his first dunk at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center and second of his career. He had one earlier this season at Truman State.
“I missed the last three, I think,” Clark said with a laugh. “I turned it over, so I wanted to go get the ball back. I had to make up for that turnover, and I was able to get that steal.
“I knew I was due for a dunk at home. My whole mindset was try to dunk that. I had to make sure I dunked it with two hands because I missed all my one-handed dunks.”
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (19-5, 12-3 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr.23.3
G Parker Jennings, 5-10 sr.6.4
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr.8.7
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr.12.9
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr.12.7
NW Missouri (24-1, 14-1 MIAA)
F Ryan Hawkins, 6-7 jr.22.7
F Luke Waters, 6-6 fr.7.8
F Ryan Welty, 6-8 sr.8.1
G Diego Bernard, 6-0 so.13.9
G Trevor Hudgins, 6-0 so.20.0
