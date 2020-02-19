Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected.