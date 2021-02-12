It's rare that a basketball team allows 71 points in a half and still wins the game.
But that's exactly what Missouri Southern did on Thursday night, and the Lions rode an outstanding first half to beat Missouri Western 103-94 at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Lions built a 54-23 halftime advantage, shooting 68% from the field (23 of 34, including 5 of 10 from the 3-point arc), dominating the rebounding 21-11 and committing just four turnovers. They finished the game hitting 57% and outrebounding the Griffons 42-32.
"Without a doubt that's the best offensive half we've played all year," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Hopefully we can build off that and keep things rolling."
The Lions (11-7) will need to keep things rolling this afternoon when they battle No. 3 Northwest Missouri at 3:30 inside Bearcat Arena.
The MIAA-leading Bearcats (16-1) stretched their winning streak to 11 games Thursday night with an 87-75 home victory over Pittsburg State. Northwest Missouri led by just four points with four minutes left before pulling away with a 10-0 burst.
Guard Trevor Hudgins led the Bearcats with 30 points, and Ryan Hawkins contributed 22 as the Bearcats improved to 132-10 in home games (87-8 in MIAA contests) in the last 10 seasons.
Missouri Southern is third in the standings, two victories behind Washburn and one ahead of Pittsburg State. Washburn plays today at Central Missouri (6-11) while the Gorillas visit Missouri Western (8-8 and on a seven-game skid).
The Bearcats beat the Lions 11 days ago 84-74 in Joplin behind 33 points from Hawkins, 20 from Diego Bernard and 16 from Hudgins.
"Learning from our last game, we have to make sure we do a better job, not let them shoot so many 3s (11 of 28), do a better job on ball-screen defense," Boschee said. "We have to make sure to keep Hudgins out of the paint and not let Hawkins catch the ball so easily and get shots from the perimeter."
Today's game features three of the MIAA's top-4 scorers — the Lions' Cam Martin first at 26.1, Hawkins second at 22.0 and Hudgins fourth at 19.1.
Martin, 6-foot-9 senior, leads NCAA Division II in field goals (160), points (469) and rebounds (171). He's second in field goal attempts (283) and free throw attempts (126), and he's third in scoring average.
Martin tallied 30 points for the Lions against the Bearcats, and Winston Dessesow and Christian Bundy added 13 and 11, respectively.
"Obviously we have to be tough offensively. Last time we played them I thought we were really casual at the start of the game, not much movement."
The Lions, who have won three straight since the loss to the Bearcats, set a season scoring high on Thursday night and had five players in double figures for the first time — Martin 27, Bundy 24, Stan Scott 15, Dessesow 12 and Lawson Jenkins 11.
After today the Lions play their final three games at home, starting next Saturday against Pittsburg State.
MSSU vs. NW Missouri
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (11-7)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 5.9
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 9.2
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 9.5
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 26.1
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 13.7
NORTHWEST MISSOURI (16-1)
Pts.
F Wes Dreamer, 6-7 so. 8.9
F Ryan Hawkins, 6-7 sr. 22.0
F Luke Waters, 6-6 so. 7.9
G Diego Bernard, 6-0 jr. 12.2
G Trevor Hudgins, 6-0 jr. 19.1
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: Bearcat Arena, Maryville
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (135-68). Ben McCollum, 12th year at NWMSU (288-77).
Series: Northwest Missouri leads 38-24 after an 84-74 road victory on Feb. 2. The Lions are 6-21 on the road against the Bearcats.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
