Missouri Southern baseball capped its weekend with a walk-off win over Southwest Minnesota State to complete the series sweep on Sunday at Warren Turner Field.
The Lions (13-1) trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth when Troy Gagan smacked a solo home run to left-center to tie the game at 1-1. The game remained even into the bottom of the 11th inning when MSSU's Tommy Stevenson sent his team home happy after ripping the first pitch he saw over the wall in left for a two-run home run and the win.
The victory was the 11th straight for the Lions, who completed the three-game sweep of the Mustangs (0-3). Southern’s last loss came on Feb. 2, when the Lions fell 13-0 to Southwestern Oklahoma State.
The Lions enter MIAA play with a three-game road series against Emporia State. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.
Will Bausinger started and took a no-decision, allowing one run on four hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 12. Corey Cowan pitched two-thirds of an inning, while Logan VanWey pitched three scoreless relief innings. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out three. Cole Woods (1-0) earned the win after pitching one scoreless relief inning, surrendering one hit.
Jeremiah Van DeSteeg starter and took a no-decision for Southwest Minnesota State after not allowing a run on two hits, a walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings. Teddy Broxterman allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 relief innings, while Jared Tschetter took the loss after surrendering the home run to Stevenson.
Jordan Fitzpatrick, who doubled, Henry Kusiak and Matt Miller joined Gagan and Stevenson in the hit column for Southern.
Brady Lanoue put the Mustangs on the board in the top of the seventh with a solo home run to left-center for a 1-0 lead.
