The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team remains a work in progress heading into MIAA play this week.
The MSSU men kick off league play by hosting Central Oklahoma on Thursday before facing off with Newman on Saturday.
Tip-off from Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday against UCO and 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Newman.
“We’re still trying to figure things out, especially with RJ (Smith) being out,” MSSU head men’s coach Jeff Boschee said. “Just trying to figure out that new rotation and trying to give some guys that haven’t got much of a chance some experience. We still have to develop and work defensively, get better on the defensive end. We spent a lot of time this week trying to do different things defensively. We are continuing to work on the offensive side of things. I think one thing that has hurt us the last few games is just holding the ball way too much on the offensive end.
“We do a good job sometimes of moving (the ball around), and we get the shot we want. We’re still building. I think it’s going to be a work in progress for the next month or so until we get RJ back.”
The Lions have a 3-3 overall record so far this season, picking up wins over Southern Nazarene (in double overtime) and Southwest Baptist (in one overtime). MSSU also defeated NAIA John Brown last Saturday.
Smith is currently out with a broken ankle. Before the injury, he was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-5 senior forward underwent surgery on his ankle Wednesday morning. He’s expected to be out at least six weeks.
“More or less,” Boschee said. “If he heals a little bit faster, maybe we’ll get him back in practice after that fifth week. Hopefully, he’ll play on that sixth week. That is where we are at right now with him.”
Winston Dessesow averages 17 points per game and 4.5 rebounds. Stan Scott (13.8) and Christian Bundy (10.7) also both average double figures. Scott adds 8.5 rebounds per game, while Bundy pulls down 5.0 boards per night.
Boschee liked what he saw from 6-9 junior forward Ndongo Ndaw on Saturday. The transfer from Indiana State contributed six points and had five rebounds in 17 minutes of action against John Brown.
“We saw some progress out of Ndongo the other night at the five-spot,” Boschee said. “It’s just about giving these guys experience. When you have a more veteran team, you tend to lay off a little bit in practice. We have went hard in practice the last three days. Our guys need reps. As we go, we’re still trying to figure this thing out and trying to find a new rotation of guys who will fit in.”
UCO is 4-1 after one month of the play and the Bronchos are the second-highest scoring team in the MIAA. UCO averages 84.4 points per game after five games played — Emporia State averages 85.2.
Isaiah Wade leads UCO in a handful of categories. The senior forward averages 18.4 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game — both rank among the best in the MIAA. The rebounding mark is the 23rd best mark for any Division II men's basketball player in the country.
“UCO is a very talented team,” Boschee said. “Last year, they started off pretty bad. But they turned it around kind of like we did towards the end of the second half. They found some guys that were younger, who got in and made some things happen. They have an inside presence with Wade. No. 14 (Callen Haydon) is really good. In my opinion, he is probably a Top 5 point guard in our league with his ability to pass the ball. He can shoot it and get downhill on ball screens. He has a really good IQ.
“Anytime you have a really good point guard and a really good big and you put guys around him like Jaden Wells who can shoot the basketball, it makes for a tough opponent. We have to be physical. We have to make sure we do our part defensively. We have to be great on ball screens. We have to make sure we make Wade and No. 14 feel uncomfortable on the offensive end. Defensively, they have struggled in the past. Hopefully, we can exploit that a little bit.”
Newman enters conference play with a 3-2 mark. In five games, Stevie Strong leads the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game. Branden Bunn is right behind at 10 points a night.
