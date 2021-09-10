A 38-0 setback at Nebraska-Kearney last Thursday in the MIAA football season opener didn’t sit well with Missouri Southern players and coaches.
“The guys were obviously and visibly (upset) on Thursday,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said Wednesday in a weekly press conference. “And rightfully so. They had just lost a football game they had poured their heart into, and it didn’t come out their way. But I’ve always thought this group is resilient. They came back Sunday eager to learn. They wanted to watch the film. They wanted to know what did we mess up, how do we get better. And then we took the field on Monday and we had that same energy.”
“”We just looked at the scoreboard (at the end of the game) and said, ‘That’s not who we are,’” junior defensive lineman Solomon Garcia said. “We let go too many points in the fourth quarter. It was 17-0 going into the fourth quarter, and we shouldn’t have even let them score that much. But I think we’re really going to show out this week.”
MSSU (0-1) looks to right the ship on Saturday when it plays host to Northeastern State (0-1) at Fred G. Hugh Stadium in Joplin. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
The Lions have gotten the better of the RiverHawks in recent years, picking up a 24-19 win in 2018 and an 86-7 win in 2019. The two teams did not meet in 2020 due to the MIAA football season being cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The matchup will pit two relatively new coaching staffs against one another as Bradley partakes in his first full season with MSSU and J.J. Eckert enters his second year at NSU.
“Coach Eckert has done a great job,” Bradley said. “Similar to me, he’s in that infancy stage. He’s trying to recruit some guys, he’s trying to build a culture and he’s trying to establish an offense and a defense. So he’s got a head start on me by maybe a year, but we know in this league that it doesn’t happen overnight.”
The RiverHawks are coming off a 38-7 loss to Missouri Western in a game that saw the Griffons account for 532 yards of total offense while limiting NSU to 159.
Saturday will mark Southern’s first home game since Nov. 9 of 2019.
“I think it’s going to be an energetic atmosphere,” Bradley said. “This is the first home contest for Missouri Southern — not just in football, but all fall sports. So it’s going to be the kickoff to the fall. I think it’s going to be a lot of energy and I think it’s going to be a fun time.
“In our mind, we’re 0-0. We’re trying to get the win for the week. We’re trying to make sure Missouri Southern is improving and we’re trying to make sure we continue to take steps forward as a program.”
