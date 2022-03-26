EMPORIA, Kan. - The Missouri Southern track and field team picked up a pair of event wins on Saturday at the Emporia State University Relays on Witten Track inside Welch Stadium.
Both Kiara Smith and Claire Luallen came away with wins as Smith won the 100m hurdles and Luallen took home the title in the women's long jump.
Luallen jumped to an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 6.02m to win the long jump, finishing nearly a half a meter in front of her nearest competitor. Precious Olatunji was seventh in the event at 5.56m.
Smith cruised to the title in the hurdles as she crossed the line in an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 13.78m, two-tenths of a second in front of second place. Olatunji was fifth in the event in a time of 14.28.
Peyton Barton picked up his second NCAA provisional qualifying mark of the weekend with a third-place finish in the men's hammer throw, sporting a distance of 57.58m. Connor Boyd was sixth at 55.69m.
Josh Fulmer was fourth in the men's shot put at 16.09m, while Mallory Huber was 11th in the women's hammer at 43.02m.
Brendan Jewell was fifth in the men's high jump at 1.96m, while Luke Brumit was 12th at 1.90m and Taris Jackson was 11th in the men's long jump at 6.85m. Mason York was sixth in the men's pole vault with a height of 4.60.
JaDarius Pigg (15.13) and Malachi Pipkin (15.60) placed seventh and 17th in the 110m hurdles, while Mathew Haddock was 18th in the men's 400m dash in a time of 49.67. Cole Barker was 32nd in the 400m, while Bryan Candrl was 45th.
Chardae Overstreet was seventh in the women's 400m dash in a time of 57.93, while Katie Candrl was 45th. Pigg was 13th in the men's 400m hurdles in a time of 56.23.
The women's 4x100m relay team of Cornesia Calhoun-White, Jasmine Deckard, Smith and Overstreet finished fourth in a time of 46.98, while the men put a pair of teams in the 4x100.
The team of Joshua Workman, Brieon Randle, Barker and Cameron Linville was fifth in a time of 42.12, while the team of Pipkin, Candrl, Haddock and Brumit placed tenth in a time of 43.17.
The women's 4x400m relay team of Overstreet, LaNea Wallace, Smith and Deckard was fifth in a time of 3:57.25, while the men's team of Randle, Barker, Haddock and Elliot Rule placed eighth in a time of 3:22.41.
The Lions will be back in action next week, when they travel to Bolivar to take part in the Bearcat Invite on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.