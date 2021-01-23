WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s track and field teams posted three NCAA provisional qualifying marks and picked up five individual event wins Friday in the Central Missouri Invitational.
Claire Luallen bested the field in the women’s long jump, leaping 5.49 meters (18 feet, 0.25 inches) to open the meet for the Lions. Peyton Barton then won the men’s weight throw for a second consecutive week by recording a provisional qualifying mark of 18.44 meters (60-6), and Jennifer Okeke was runner-up in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 11.4 meters (37-5).
Also logging privisional qualifying marks for MSSU were Mason York and Adrain Broadus. York finished fifth in the men’s pole vault by clearing 4.83 meters (15-10), and Broadus placed third in the men’s triple jump with a distance of 14.59 meters (47-10.5).
In the track events, Brieon Randle claimed first place in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 50.29 seconds, while Cameron Linville won the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.94 seconds.
Luallen and Precious Olatunju placed second and third, respectively, in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with times of 8.94 and 8.95 seconds. Chardae Overstreet and LaNe Wallace finished first and second in the women’s 400-meter dash with times of 57.84 and 58.24 seconds.
Southern is back in action next weekend at the Wendy’s Pittsburg State University MIAA Challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.