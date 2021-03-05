TOPEKA, Kan. — Zach Parish pitched six strong innings, and No. 5-ranked Missouri Southern made the most of its four hits to earn a 3-1 victory over Washburn on Friday afternoon to open an MIAA series at Falley Field.
Parish (3-0) gave up three hits in six scoreless innings, struck out five batters and walked none. Cole Woods pitched a perfect seventh and eighth innings before the Ichabods spoiled the shutout bid in the ninth.
Xavier De Leon reached second on a bunt single and throwing error, and he scored on Eric Hinostroza’s single up the middle. Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli then singled to left to put the tying runs on base.
Woods struck out Parker Dunn on three pitches for the first out, and Zion Bowlin’s sacrifice advanced both runners into scoring position. Reliever Chase Beiter entered and retired Brett Ingram on a grounder to third to secure his second save.
The Lions (10-0, 4-0 MIAA) had three baserunners — all on walks — against Washburn starter Rane Pfeifer (0-2) in the first five innings. Pfeifer fanned six but also walked six in 5 2/3 innings.
The Lions broke the scoreless tie with a run in the sixth inning, but it came without the benefit of a hit as Troy Gagan, Tommy Stevenson, Clay Milas and pinch-hitter Ryan Hunter drew walks — all after two were out.
Matt Miller got the Lions’ first hit with a leadoff single to right field in the seventh. One out later, Henry Kusiak tripled down the right-field line to score Miller. Jordan Fitzpatrick followed with a single to right to score Kusiak and make it 3-0.
Troy Gagan singled to left for the Lions’ final hit and Stevenson walked to load the bases with one out, but Milas lined out to the shortstop and Hunter fanned on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning.
De Leon had two of the six hits for Washburn (2-6, 2-2).
The Lions and Ichabods play a doubleheader today at 1 p.m.
