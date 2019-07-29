Lippe-Morrison thrilled to once again fight in his home state

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — When Trey Lippe-Morrison returns to in-ring competition next month, he’ll once again be competing in his home state of Oklahoma.
That’s not all. When the undefeated heavyweight knockout artist of the Four State Franchise enters the squared circle, he’ll be accompanied by a new trainer.
A local fan-favorite from Vinita, Oklahoma, Lippe-Morrison (16-0, 16 KOs) will be in action against an opponent to be determined on Friday, August 23 at Showtime Boxing’s outdoor event in downtown Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
“I’m looking forward to fighting in my home state again,” Lippe-Morrison told The Globe at the conclusion of a press conference for the event on Monday morning in downtown Broken Arrow. “I can’t wait to fight in my own backyard. It’s a great opportunity. And it’s going to be a big show, so I’m pumped to be a part of the card.”
Four State Franchise promoter Tony Holden, who is co-promoting the event with Salita Productions, played a vital role in bringing Showtime to Broken Arrow.
“These outdoor shows are amazing,” Holden said. “It’s going to be exciting. And it's going to be good to have Trey back fighting in Oklahoma.”
After the press conference, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Lippe-Morrison said he will not be returning to Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, where he previously trained with Freddie Roach.
Instead, the 29-year-old Lippe-Morrison is set to begin training with Bobby Benton in Houston, Texas. Among Benton’s clients is current WBA super lightweight champion Regis Prograis.
“I think it will be great,” Lippe-Morrison said. “I think I’ll get a lot more attention. L.A. wasn’t bad or anything, but hopefully this will be better for me.”
“Bobby has had several world champions,” Holden said. “Nothing against Wild Card, but Trey needs day-to-day attention.”
On Aug. 23, Lippe-Morrison’s fight will part of the non-televised undercard, and an opponent has not yet been finalized for the son of the late Tommy Morrison. It will be Lippe-Morrison’s first fight outdoors and his 14th in the Sooner State.
It will also be the quickest turnaround of Lippe-Morrison’s career, as he just fought on July 17 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
“I think I’ll be fine,” Lippe-Morrison said of fighting in back-to-back months. “I didn’t come out of the last fight with any cuts or bumps or bruises at all and I’m in shape. And after being out of it as long as I was, I think fighting again right away is a good thing for me.”
Holden noted he's confident Lippe-Morrison will soon ascend to a higher level in the heavyweight division.
“Trey’s totally healthy and he has to keep busy," Holden said of the 25th-ranked heavyweight in the United States. "We need to make a run and that’s what we’re ready to do. I’m already looking for a fight after this one because after the injuries he had, Trey’s got time to make up.
“Trey has tremendous power, just like his father did,” Holden added. “Boxing needs a knockout artist. Trey is a target in the heavyweight division. Once you have 16 wins, all KOs, and a name behind you, you’re a target. This young man is going to get more national exposure and attention soon.”
Next month’s event will be held in Broken Arrow’s Rose District, with the ring to be set up at Commercial and Main streets, an area known for its restaurants and shops. As a result, Broken Arrow city officials have labeled the event, “Rumble in the Rose District.”
“Without question, this will be the largest sporting event in Broken Arrow’s history,” Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said at Monday’s press conference. “It’s incredible when you think about the local, regional, state, national and worldwide coverage that our community is going to receive. It’s very exciting.”
The event will be an installment of “ShoBox: The New Generation” that will air worldwide on the Showtime network.
According to Showtime, the televised main event will feature Vladimir Shishkin (8-0) and DeAndre Ware (13-1-2) in a super middleweight clash, while junior welterweights Shohjahon Ergashev (16-0) and Abdiel Ramirez (24-4-1) will meet in a super lightweight co-feature. Another announced bout will feature Arnold Khegai (15-0-1) vs. Vladimir Tikhonov (17-1) in a super bantamweight bout.
General admission tickets will be $52 and can be purchased online at rosedistrict.com/events.
“I hope a lot of fans from Joplin and Miami and the whole Four-States area come down on August 23rd,” Lippe-Morrison said. “Hopefully, I can give them a good show because I appreciate all their support.”
