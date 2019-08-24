From the time Trey Lippe-Morrison first ventured into the world of professional boxing, following in his famous father’s footsteps, he has strived to reach the pinnacle of the sport and become a world champion.
And if you ask Lippe-Morrison or his promoter Tony Holden, Bobby Benton could be the man who helps the undefeated knockout artist reach that lofty goal.
The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Lippe-Morrison (16-0, 16 KOs) has spent the last several weeks training with Benton in Houston, Texas.
The son of the late Tommy Morrison, who is now the 23rd-ranked American heavyweight, was previously working with famed trainer Freddie Roach in Hollywood.
“It just wasn’t working for me in LA,” said Lippe-Morrison, who turns 30 years old next month. “I need a lot of attention since I got into the game late with no amateur career. Bobby is giving me all the attention I need and I love it. I think with time, we’ll get to where I want to be.”
After ending a 13-month layoff from live in-ring competition in July, Lippe-Morrison was unable to compete at Friday’s “Rumble in the Rose District” in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, after his opponent backed out and a replacement could not be found in time.
Lippe-Morrison, Holden and Benton all attended the event’s press conference on Thursday.
Benton trains athletes at Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai Gym in Houston. Among his clients is current WBA junior welterweight world champion Regis Prograis.
“Bobby’s grown up in boxing and he handles world champions,” Holden said. “He’s one of the top up and coming trainers in the world. I love Freddie Roach, but Trey’s in a position where he needs one-on-one attention. Bobby’s a good fit with Trey.
“Trey likes his new trainer and the situation he’s in,” Holden added. “And he’s got plenty of sparring partners there, which is very important.”
Benton noted he’s enjoyed working with Lippe-Morrison.
“Everything’s going great,” Benton said. “It’s only been three weeks, but in a short amount of time he’s improved. He still needs a lot of work.”
Benton added he sees a lot of potential in Lippe-Morrison, who began his pro career in 2014 after playing college football and has only fought 31 total rounds in his 16 fights.
“He works hard, he can punch and he has plenty of heart, so I’m excited,” Benton said. “With time, he can do something. Right now, we’re not going to rush it.”
Holden expects Lippe-Morrison to fight at least once or twice more before 2019 ends.
And the longtime promoter foresees a big 2020 ahead.
“It’s time for him to go,” he said.
Until his next fight arrives, Lippe-Morrison will continue to hone his skills with his new trainer Benton.
“I think I’ll make big strides in no time and I look forward to displaying what I’ve learned from Bobby,” Lippe-Morrison said.
